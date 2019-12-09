Driver dies in Highway 101 rollover crash

One person died and three others were taken to a hospital Saturday night when a vehicle rolled on Highway 101 south of Santa Rosa, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 11 p.m. Saturday, after a 2006 Ford Mustang driving at a high rate of speed in the leftmost northbound lane and lost control, said California Highway Patrol spokesman David de Rutte.

The vehicle crossed the highway, hit the right shoulder, rolled and hit a tree, he said.

The adult driver, whose name and sex were not immediately confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene, de Rutte said.

Three passengers, all children, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, one with critical injuries, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.