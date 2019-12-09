Man killed in Highway 101 crash in Santa Rosa that injured three young relatives identified

A 23‑year‑old Lake County man died Saturday night in a Highway 101 crash in Santa Rosa that also injured three boys riding with him, including one with critical injuries, according to the CHP.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office Monday identified the driver, who died at the scene, as Alexis Carrillo of Clearlake.

The victims were related, as extended family members. The driver had picked up the three boys — all Santa Rosa residents — earlier in the night, according to CHP Officer David deRutte.

About 11 p.m. they were headed north on Highway 101 into Santa Rosa when Carrillo lost control of his Ford Mustang. Witnesses told CHP officers the Ford Mustang had been speeding and passing traffic in the rain just before the crash, the CHP said.

Near Todd Road the Mustang began to spin, moving from the fast lane across the highway to the right shoulder. The car hit a tree, rolled and landed on its roof. Firefighters cut the boys and driver free from the wreckage and tried to save the driver.

A 13‑year‑old riding in the front passenger seat suffered critical injuries, an 11‑year‑old suffered major injuries and a 12‑year‑old had moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The boys were taken to area hospitals. Conditions weren’t available Monday.

The CHP asked anyone with information about the crash to contact officers at 707‑588‑1400.

