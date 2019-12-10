Sonoma County supervisors raise legal concerns in latest closed-door meeting with homelessness official

Amid mounting public pressure to decisively address the growing homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa, Sonoma County supervisors on Tuesday will meet with the county’s chief homelessness official behind closed doors.

Geoffrey Ross, the executive director of the Community Development Commission, will bring with him his blueprints for solving the public health crisis unfolding along the highly visible Highway 12 corridor.

But California’s open meeting laws make any substantive policy discussion of those plans off-limits for the Board of Supervisors while in a closed-session meeting.

Ross said he knows such talk is not allowed, and board Chairman David Rabbitt insisted he intends to keep the discussion centered on Ross’s job performance — the reason for the confidential meeting.

Asked if he could assure the public that no plan for addressing the swelling camp that’s taken over a segment of the Joe Rodota Trail or homelessness writ large in Sonoma County would be presented at Tuesday’s closed session, Rabbitt said, “Not if I can help it.”

Asked the same question, Sonoma County Counsel Bruce Goldstein, who advises the board on such matters, demurred. “As far as I know, that was not the plan,” he said, adding, “I’m not the one involved in that presentation.”

Goldstein, who said he planned to attend the performance review, said he understands the prevailing public concern — that the private meeting could deny the public from witnessing and weighing in on a hotly debated issue and the county’s plans to address it. To homeless advocate Miles Sarvis, the closed-door session smacks as improper and secretive “given the focused public eye on the topic.”

“We expect a plan to be presented,” said Sarvis, co-founder of the homeless advocacy organization Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Coalition, adding that his group stands ready to help forge public solutions.

The Brown Act, which governs public bodies such as the Board of Supervisors, allows closed-session meetings for certain sensitive discussions, including personnel evaluations, discussions of litigation and real estate negotiations.

Since July, the Board of Supervisors has had seven closed-session meetings on homelessness and the work of the Community Development Commission. One has dealt with Ross’ job performance, five have concerned ongoing litigation related to the homeless encampment and one meeting dealt with real estate negotiations. The agency is in the process of looking for future sites to accommodate a homeless services hub.

In each case, Brown Act provisions allowing for confidential meetings applied, officials said.

Rabbitt said via text message that Ross’ job deals with homelessness, so the subject will come up Tuesday in relation to his job performance.

Ross and Goldstein acknowledged that a fine line exists between personnel performance and policy direction. David Snyder, executive director of the San Rafael-based First Amendment Coalition, agreed.

“Some discussion about policy objectives is inevitable,” Snyder said in a phone interview. “But any new plans or new initiatives that staff is planning to recommend really need to be discussed in public.”

The Board of Supervisors has scheduled employee evaluations 13 times since the start of July. Aside from Ross, the only other department head in same period to undergo multiple reviews is the county’s law enforcement watchdog, Karlene Navarro, whose office has been swamped by a backlog in audits.