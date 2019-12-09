Subscribe

Orphan mountain lion cub 'feistier every day' at Oakland Zoo

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 9, 2019, 12:27PM

OAKLAND — An ailing mountain lion cub rescued last month along with two siblings that died is recovering at the Oakland Zoo and has found a permanent home in Texas, zoo officials said Monday.

The severely malnourished and dehydrated cubs were found by a homeowner near Somerset in El Dorado County on Nov. 24 but only two were still alive, the Oakland Zoo said.

The cubs, a male and female estimated to be 4 to 6 weeks old, weighed less than four pounds and were covered with fleas and ticks, had parasites and were severely anemic, dehydrated, and malnourished.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife employees took the cubs to the Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital for treatment but the female cub passed away hours after arriving.

The surviving male cub has gained three pounds and "is getting feistier every day," said Alex Herman, the hospital director.

Once he is strong enough, he will take up permanent residence at El Paso Zoo, Herman said.

The cub is the 10th mountain lion rescued as part of a partnership between the Oakland Zoo and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

