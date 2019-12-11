Santa Rosa man sentenced to 35 years in prison for multiple crimes

A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man who stabbed a fellow inmate and started a fire at the Sonoma County Jail in 2018 was sentenced to 35 years and four months in state prison Monday.

The sentence, handed down by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Peter Ottenweller, comes after Bernabe Ramirez Martinez was convicted of multiple crimes over a two-year period, according to a news release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Martinez was first arrested June 2, 2017, when he crashed his car into a light pole on Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa while driving under the influence of meth. Martinez’s girlfriend and 6-month-old daughter were in the car at the time, though neither was injured. He was convicted of several charges, including misdemeanor reckless driving while intoxicated and felony child endangerment.

While he was in custody at the jail in February 2018, awaiting his sentencing, he stabbed another inmate at least 10 times in the neck and face with a weapon he fashioned out of a hairbrush. He was later convicted of attempted murder with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury.

In November 2018, before his next sentencing, Martinez locked himself in the common area of the jail housing unit and, using his personal belongings and a power outlet, started a fire. The fire damaged the jail and sent numerous correctional deputies and inmates to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Martinez was convicted of felony arson of an inhabited structure.

