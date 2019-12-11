Subscribe

3 injured by knife-wielding attacker at Auburn library

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 11, 2019, 8:19AM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

AUBURN — Police are searching for a knife-wielding man who assaulted three people Tuesday inside the library of a historic Gold Rush town in Northern California.

The Auburn Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page that the three people were “injured by a suspect with a knife.”

The extent of their injuries and the motive for the attack were not immediately known. Two were treated at a hospital.

Police shut the Placer County Library after the attack and asked the public for help locating the suspect, who initially fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a black male about 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Melinda Lacey, of Auburn, told KXTV of Sacramento that she regularly stops at the library with her children and was shocked.

“It’s just quiet and nice, and we’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said.

Auburn is about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine