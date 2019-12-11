Subscribe

Richmond man convicted in BottleRock Napa Valley sexual assault

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2019, 9:47AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Napa County jury convicted a Richmond man for groping women by cutting holes in portable toilets at music festivals, including BottleRock, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Peterson Fontes, 42, was found guilty Tuesday of felony unlawful sexual penetration, vandalism and second degree burglary, officials said. Prosecutors said the charges stem from his May arrest at the Napa festival and another incident at a different event in Alameda County.

The investigation began with a woman’s 911 call May 25 during BottleRock in Napa reporting she had been wrongfully touched while using a portable bathroom. The next night, police caught Fontes acting suspicious behind the portable toilets, officials said.

The investigation showed Fontes had cut holes in the back of the toilets so he could reach inside and touch unsuspecting victims, prosecutors said.

Two women who reported the abuse testified during the trial, which ended Tuesday with guilty verdicts.

“This was a unique situation where the defendant targeted multiple victims in portable bathrooms where they were at their most vulnerable,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement. “The bravery of both survivors to come forward and face their abuser is a true testament to their extraordinary courage.”

The charges bring a maximum exposure of 16 years in state prison. Fontes will be sentenced Jan. 14.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine