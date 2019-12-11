Richmond man convicted in BottleRock Napa Valley sexual assault

A Napa County jury convicted a Richmond man for groping women by cutting holes in portable toilets at music festivals, including BottleRock, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

Peterson Fontes, 42, was found guilty Tuesday of felony unlawful sexual penetration, vandalism and second degree burglary, officials said. Prosecutors said the charges stem from his May arrest at the Napa festival and another incident at a different event in Alameda County.

The investigation began with a woman’s 911 call May 25 during BottleRock in Napa reporting she had been wrongfully touched while using a portable bathroom. The next night, police caught Fontes acting suspicious behind the portable toilets, officials said.

The investigation showed Fontes had cut holes in the back of the toilets so he could reach inside and touch unsuspecting victims, prosecutors said.

Two women who reported the abuse testified during the trial, which ended Tuesday with guilty verdicts.

“This was a unique situation where the defendant targeted multiple victims in portable bathrooms where they were at their most vulnerable,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement. “The bravery of both survivors to come forward and face their abuser is a true testament to their extraordinary courage.”

The charges bring a maximum exposure of 16 years in state prison. Fontes will be sentenced Jan. 14.

