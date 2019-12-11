Subscribe

Man arrested in stabbings at Auburn library

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 11, 2019, 9:49AM

AUBURN — A man who allegedly stabbed three people inside the library of a historic Gold Rush town in Northern California was arrested Tuesday, the Auburn Police Department said.

The man was arrested Tuesday night in Auburn and will be booked into the Placer County jail on two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, the department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The department did not identified the man.

Police shut the Placer County Library after the attack and asked the public for help locating the suspect, who initially fled on foot.

The extent of their injuries and the motive for the attack were not immediately known. Two were treated at a hospital.

Auburn is about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

