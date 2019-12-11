Three charged in fentanyl overdose deaths of Santa Rosa father, 13-month-old son

Federal prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against three Santa Rosa residents suspected of supplying the lethal dose of fentanyl blamed for the deaths of Santa Rosa father and his 13-month old son in September.

The three defendants — Shane Cratty, 26, Lindsay Williams, 32, and Leanna Zamora, 29 — were charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Prosecutors allege the drugs, purchased by Zamora in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, were sold to Williams on Sept. 13 and delivered to the father by Cratty.

The father, Patrick O’Neill, 29, and his son, Liam, were found lying on in his bedroom floor early the next morning after the baby’s mother discovered them. The baby was declared dead after paramedics were unable to revive him. O’Neill died in the hospital two days later.

Autopsies for both determined the cause of death as fentanyl intoxication, the charging document shows.

Investigators found about a fifth of a gram of fentanyl on the floor several feet away from O’Neill and his son. A scrap of aluminum foil also found nearby tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl residue, while a second scrap tested positive for methamphetamine only.

Zamora, who was arrested after the deaths, told Santa Rosa Police officers that she got the fentanyl from a dealer in the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, the criminal complaint shows.

“The drugs in this case originated here in the Tenderloin and I have grave concern about the existence of an open air drug market in a wonderful city like San Francisco,” U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Wednesday at a press conference in San Francisco. “When we tolerate this open air drug market in the heart of our city, the harms that it creates are not contained to the neighborhood where this drug market exists.

Cratty was arrested in Texas on Tuesday night and Williams and Zamora were also in state custody, Anderson said. All three were charged with distribution of controlled substances. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

“This case involves fentanyl and a $125 drug transaction that led to the untimely deaths of a father and his 13-month old son,” William Fallin, Drug Enforcement Administration acting special agent in charge, said in a statement. “The circumstances surrounding this investigation are arguably the most tragic we have seen.”

This story is developing. Check back later for more information.