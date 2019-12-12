Sonoma County businesses that have stood the test of time

A number of Sonoma County businesses have stood the test of time, enduring through recessions and rising labor and real estate costs.

The region’s longest-running businesses include wineries, newspapers and small businesses, date back to the 1850s.

Some have stayed in families, some have changed hands a few times, but all have cracked the code on how to survive and thrive in Sonoma County.

Click through the gallery above to see businesses that have been around for at least 30 years.

Know of another longtime area business? Tell us in the comments.