Sacramento 'psychic' wanted for promising to 'bless' money -- and stealing $100,000

Sacramento police say they are continuing the search for a woman who allegedly made off with $100,000 after presenting herself as a psychic and collecting the money from victims, promising to double any amount she was given.

Perlita Afancio-Balles was added this week to the “Most Wanted” list maintained by Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers and shared by the city, based on info and warrants issued by the Sacramento Police Department.

Afancio-Balles, 29, is wanted on charges of grand theft and obtaining money by false pretenses, Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

In September, she allegedly gained the trust of an unknown number of victims in South Natomas and “promised to ‘bless’ and double any amount of money given to her,” the news release said. Authorities say Afancio-Balles, who went by the name Eva Maria, told victims to drop off their money and return to her residence several days later, but when they did, she was nowhere to be found.

The victims’ losses totaled approximately $100,000, as previously reported in The Sacramento Bee.

Afancio-Balles remains actively sought by police. She is described as a Hispanic woman, approximately 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.