4 Sonoma County men arrested in connection with drug trafficking ring

Three men from Santa Rosa and one from Rohnert Park were arrested Wednesday after a monthlong investigation by Santa Rosa detectives into their suspected involvement in a drug trafficking organization.

Santa Rosa residents Jesus Antonio Ochoa Dominguez, 21, Jose Antonio Gaspar Ramirez Barcenas, 25, and Ivan Nogueda Rauda, 26, and Rohnert Park resident Cesar Perez Solorio, 22, were booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of possession for sale of heroin and conspiracy to distribute, police said in a news release.

On Wednesday, detectives from Santa Rosa Police Department’s narcotics team served search warrants at residences on Terry Lane and Heidi Place in Santa Rosa and on Circle Drive in Rohnert Park and five vehicles, believing they were linked to the suspected drug operation. The suspects either lived at or were associated with the residences and vehicles in the warrants, police said.

When Santa Rosa police searched one of the vehicles parked near the Rohnert Park house, they found 11 pounds of heroin in the trunk, the news release said. Investigators believe the heroin is “Red Rock” heroin, which is mixed with the opioid fentanyl. The heroin was packaged in 27 baggies in various amounts, and investigators estimated the street value to be $200,000, the news release said.

Police said other items recovered in the trunk indicated drug sales, including packaging material and digital scales. The Rohnert Park house also contained packaging material, as well as other chemicals often mixed with heroin. Police found $4,000 in cash in two of the vehicles parked near the Terry Lane residence in Santa Rosa.

Dominguez, Barcenas and Rauda were detained by detectives as they were leaving the Terry Lane apartment in the morning, according to the news release. Solorio was detained later that day as he left the Rohnert Park house.

