Bay Area mom wanted for crashing car into son's barber surrenders

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 12, 2019, 9:25AM
ANTIOCH — A San Francisco Bay Area mother wanted by police for allegedly running over a barber with her car because she was upset with her son's haircut surrendered to authorities, police said.

Ruby Delgadillo, 28, brought an attorney with her when she turned herself in Wednesday and refused to give a statement to detectives, the Antioch Police Department said.

Police said Delgadillo last week rammed into Brian Martin, 63, with her car, smashing him into a glass storefront and breaking his leg because she was upset with her son's haircut.

Delgadillo, of Brentwood, was booked into Contra Costa County jail in Martinez and is scheduled to be in court Thursday, the department said in a statement. It did not say what charges she faces.

Martin told reporters Delgadillo had been his customer for over a year and was usually pleasant but last Wednesday she became upset over a small nick on her son's neck.

Martin said she appeared to snap, locking eyes just before driving into him.

“She was trying to kill me," said Martin, owner of the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch, a city 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

He said the boy sustained the small scratch because he wouldn't sit still.

