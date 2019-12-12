Subscribe

Baby ejected from SUV in Turlock crash, survives

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 12, 2019, 9:51AM

TURLOCK — A baby in a car seat that was ejected from a car in Northern California when it crashed last weekend survived with only minor injuries, police said.

Six-week-old Ezra Benitez was in a sport utility vehicle that crashed Sunday in the city of Turlock and flipped several times, the California Highway Patrol said.

The baby's car seat had been improperly installed, investigators said, and was flung out a broken window, KXTL-TV reported.

Ezra was found upside down in the car seat.

His father, Ulizes Benitez, told KXTL-TV that he crawled out of the SUV and searched frantically for his son, who was found by firefighters.

Ezra's mother was hospitalized with rib, tailbone and pelvis fractures.

The boy's father and a toddler-aged brother weren't hurt, authorities said.

