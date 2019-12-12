Subscribe

Bakersfield man suspected of forcing his girlfriend's miscarriage

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 12, 2019, 10:11AM

BAKERSFIELD — Authorities in Central California have arrested a man they say forced his pregnant girlfriend to take drugs at gunpoint so she would have a miscarriage.

Bakersfield police say 23-year-old Jagmeet Sandhu was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder, domestic assault and false imprisonment. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say they received a report shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday from someone who claimed that a pregnant family member had been held at gunpoint by her boyfriend, who forced her to take some pills of an unknown type.

The woman miscarried at a hospital.

Her name hasn't been released.

