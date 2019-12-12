Subscribe

Bay Area students meet Lizzo after kid-friendly remix of 'Truth Hurts' goes viral

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 12, 2019, 12:51PM
The Bay Area second-graders who went viral singing along to their teacher's kid-friendly version of a hit Lizzo song got the chance to meet the singer backstage at a concert last week in San Jose, according to the East Bay Times.

They even performed for the Grammy Award nominee.

“They were so excited,” Dorothy Mallari, the students' teacher at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg, told the East Bay Times. “For many of them, this was their first concert and they got to go out on a school night.”

The meeting was made possible by radio station 99.7 NOW!, which arranged for the students tickets to attend the annual holiday Poptopia! show at SAP Center on Dec. 5.

The kids first gained the internet's attention early last month when the Pittsburg Unified School District posted a video on Facebook of them performing a remixed version of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."

The video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

The singer took notice, tweeting her support and even surprising the class during an appearance on "Good Morning America," calling the video "wonderful" and Mallari "very cool."

See the video that started it all here:

