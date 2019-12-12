Santa Rosa man wounded in gunfight with intruder on apartment balcony

A Santa Rosa man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Thursday after exchanging gunfire with an armed intruder who was attempting to break into his apartment, authorities said.

The confrontation began when the victim, a 27-year-old man, and his girlfriend were roused awake by a sound coming from their balcony. The man armed himself and went to investigate the noise, leading him to find a person on the balcony, police said. Both he and the intruder fired rounds at each other, with the intruder striking the victim at least three times. The suspect apparently fled in a pickup truck.

At about 4:05 a.m., police were called to the wounded man at a second-story apartment in the Dutton Avenue and West Third Street area, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement.

He was in serious but stable condition hours after the shooting. Police did not know whether the suspect, who hasn’t been located, was struck or how many rounds were fired during the gunfight, police said.

Police did not know if the suspect had accomplices or was acting alone.

Investigators suspect the intruder was trying to break into the apartment based on evidence found on the balcony. A motive for the attempted break-in is unknown, police said.

Police encourage anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590. Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved may receive a reward up to $2,500 by the Sonoma County Alliance’s Take Back Our Community Program. The Santa Rosa Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.