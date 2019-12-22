A husband and father, world-class Santa Rosa rock climber has ‘rebalanced’ his approach to risk

Kevin Jorgeson was doing his job on a recent Sunday, clinging to the side of a cliff, solving problems.

Four years and 11 months after capturing the world’s attention with his spellbinding ascent of the Dawn Wall in Yosemite National Park, the Santa Rosa native was climbing a less imposing line on one of the Sunset Boulders at Goat Rock State Beach near Jenner. Near the top of that crag, he looked down 30 feet at his wife, Jacqui, on a picnic blanket with their 1-year-old son, Edsel.

“Hey Bubby!” he shouted down to his son.

Looking up, taking a break from devouring a bowl of fruit salad, Edsel emitted one of the high-pitched, joyful noises that are his forte, along with his ability to polish off an entire salmon entree at Monti’s restaurant in Montgomery Village. “He eats like a man,” Jorgeson said.

These family outings to “Goat” bring Jorgeson full circle: He spent hundreds of happy hours on these rocks two decades ago, when he first caught the climbing bug.

They’re also an indicator of where his career is heading. At 35, Jorgeson remains highly fit and continues to plan ambitious projects. As a husband and a father, however, his approach to risk is not what it was in his 20s, when he had neither spouse nor child and his phone “never used to ring for anything,” he said with a smile. “I could climb for three months straight, and nobody cared.”

New adventures

“There’s been a rebalancing, for sure,” said Jorgeson, of how he thinks about the sport that put him on the map and provides his livelihood. In addition to being a motivational speaker, he is sponsored by Adidas and Five Ten, which makes athletic footwear. He is a co-founder of Session Climbing, a 23,000-square-foot climbing and athletic center that will open, he hopes, in 18 months in Santa Rosa.

Nearly 60 feet tall, with large banks of windows to let in natural light, Session will feature climbing and bouldering walls, a mezzanine with rooms for yoga, and other fitness equipment, all built around a cafe and circular gathering area. The budget for the climbing section alone is $2 million, Jorgeson said.

The complex will rise on what is now a vacant lot between Highway 101 and Santa Rosa Avenue. Brad Baker, CEO of SOMO Living, bought the land and is leasing it back to Jorgeson and his business partner, Mike Shaffer. The project’s lead investor is Kenwood Investments of Sonoma, whose CEO, Darius Anderson, is also managing member of Sonoma Media Investments, owner of The Press Democrat.

Jorgeson’s nonprofit, 1Climb, puts up more modest climbing walls in Boys & Girls Clubs across America. Jorgeson took special delight in opening a wall at the Boys & Girls Club a half-mile from his house. He plans to drop in from time to time to coach the kids. His stated goal is to introduce the sport to 100,000 kids nationwide.

These days, Jorgeson is spending as much time growing his sport as he is participating in it. None of this would be happening — the speaking gigs, the sponsorships, the evangelism, the cutting-edge climbing emporium — without the history-making conquest of the 3,000-foot Dawn Wall.

Life changed by ascent

Unlike Tommy Caldwell, his partner on what is considered the longest, most difficult free climb ever done, Jorgeson was not an established figure in big wall climbing before they topped out on the Dawn Wall, the most difficult route up El Capitan, in January 2015. While Caldwell had a host of endorsement deals going into that project, Jorgeson was having “to hustle his ass off to pay rent and buy food,” said Jacqui, who married Jorgeson in the summer of 2016.