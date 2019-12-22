Subscribe

A husband and father, world-class Santa Rosa rock climber has ‘rebalanced’ his approach to risk

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 21, 2019, 9:17PM
Updated 19 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Kevin Jorgeson was doing his job on a recent Sunday, clinging to the side of a cliff, solving problems.

Four years and 11 months after capturing the world’s attention with his spellbinding ascent of the Dawn Wall in Yosemite National Park, the Santa Rosa native was climbing a less imposing line on one of the Sunset Boulders at Goat Rock State Beach near Jenner. Near the top of that crag, he looked down 30 feet at his wife, Jacqui, on a picnic blanket with their 1-year-old son, Edsel.

“Hey Bubby!” he shouted down to his son.

Looking up, taking a break from devouring a bowl of fruit salad, Edsel emitted one of the high-pitched, joyful noises that are his forte, along with his ability to polish off an entire salmon entree at Monti’s restaurant in Montgomery Village. “He eats like a man,” Jorgeson said.

These family outings to “Goat” bring Jorgeson full circle: He spent hundreds of happy hours on these rocks two decades ago, when he first caught the climbing bug.

They’re also an indicator of where his career is heading. At 35, Jorgeson remains highly fit and continues to plan ambitious projects. As a husband and a father, however, his approach to risk is not what it was in his 20s, when he had neither spouse nor child and his phone “never used to ring for anything,” he said with a smile. “I could climb for three months straight, and nobody cared.”

New adventures

“There’s been a rebalancing, for sure,” said Jorgeson, of how he thinks about the sport that put him on the map and provides his livelihood. In addition to being a motivational speaker, he is sponsored by Adidas and Five Ten, which makes athletic footwear. He is a co-founder of Session Climbing, a 23,000-square-foot climbing and athletic center that will open, he hopes, in 18 months in Santa Rosa.

Nearly 60 feet tall, with large banks of windows to let in natural light, Session will feature climbing and bouldering walls, a mezzanine with rooms for yoga, and other fitness equipment, all built around a cafe and circular gathering area. The budget for the climbing section alone is $2 million, Jorgeson said.

The complex will rise on what is now a vacant lot between Highway 101 and Santa Rosa Avenue. Brad Baker, CEO of SOMO Living, bought the land and is leasing it back to Jorgeson and his business partner, Mike Shaffer. The project’s lead investor is Kenwood Investments of Sonoma, whose CEO, Darius Anderson, is also managing member of Sonoma Media Investments, owner of The Press Democrat.

Jorgeson’s nonprofit, 1Climb, puts up more modest climbing walls in Boys & Girls Clubs across America. Jorgeson took special delight in opening a wall at the Boys & Girls Club a half-mile from his house. He plans to drop in from time to time to coach the kids. His stated goal is to introduce the sport to 100,000 kids nationwide.

These days, Jorgeson is spending as much time growing his sport as he is participating in it. None of this would be happening — the speaking gigs, the sponsorships, the evangelism, the cutting-edge climbing emporium — without the history-making conquest of the 3,000-foot Dawn Wall.

Life changed by ascent

Unlike Tommy Caldwell, his partner on what is considered the longest, most difficult free climb ever done, Jorgeson was not an established figure in big wall climbing before they topped out on the Dawn Wall, the most difficult route up El Capitan, in January 2015. While Caldwell had a host of endorsement deals going into that project, Jorgeson was having “to hustle his ass off to pay rent and buy food,” said Jacqui, who married Jorgeson in the summer of 2016.

So lean were those times, she recalled, that her then-fiance texted her from his portaledge on the face of El Capitan during his famous ascent. “He’d just checked his bank balance and was horrified.”

“I was overdrawn on the Dawn Wall,” said Jorgeson, with a laugh.

“I can’t make rent, do you have it?” texted Jorgeson.

“I did, barely,” Jacqui said. “But I was like, ‘You cannot be thinking about this right now.’ ”

He cleared his mind and reached the summit. Jorgeson’s life hasn’t been the same since. There were appearances on “Good Morning America” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” There have been speaking gigs at Fortune 500 companies — as many as six per month, following the Dawn Wall climb, a number that’s come down since then. He traveled the world promoting the September 2018 release of the documentary “The Dawn Wall.”

The Jorgesons were able to buy a house, and stop worrying about making rent.

His life got much more complicated, in a good way, and that was before the arrival of Edsel — named for Jorgeson’s grandfather — a year ago.

Different priorities

While those commitments have made it more difficult for him to carve out time for climbing, Jorgeson has prepared a number of adventures. The most exciting of those was a project called New Dawn, an as-yet unclimbed line up El Capitan. Jorgeson intended to attempt it two months ago with Caldwell and Alex Honnold — a year after Honnold’s historic free solo ascent, without ropes or safety gear, of a different route up El Cap.

Shortly before the trio was set to start climbing, the Kincade fire ignited. Jorgeson drove back to Santa Rosa to be with his family. “Obviously,” he said, “I wasn’t about to leave them at home dealing with evacuation orders while I kept climbing.”

While the Jorgesons were not evacuated from their east Santa Rosa house, they did open their doors to friends who’d been forced from their homes.

Back in Yosemite, Caldwell and Honnold — each with their own commitments — couldn’t wait for Jorgeson. They climbed New Dawn without him.

“It was hard,” he admitted. “I was texting Tommy every night: ‘How’s it going up there?’ But I don’t feel that bad about it. I was exactly where I needed to be.”

At the same time, he said, “This perfectly captures how my life has changed in five years.”

Two summers ago, Jorgeson spent two weeks on a starkly beautiful, damnably difficult wall in Bugaboo Provincial Park, in British Columbia. He intended to return to that cliff the following summer, this time for a month.

By then, however, Jacqui was pregnant, and having a difficult time. “I was basically bedridden my first trimester,” she said.

In addition to ministering to her during those months, he accompanied her to “every prenatal appointment, every blood draw. He was my partner in all of this,” she said.

Rather than spend the sixth month of his wife’s pregnancy on a remote Canadian cliff, he postponed the trip.

Coping with tragedy

Just over a year later, Edsel was snuggling in bed with his parents on a morning in late November when his father got terrible news: Brad Gobright, a world-class big wall climber, had fallen to his death in Mexico. Gobright, whom Jorgeson knew well, had plunged 1,000 feet in a rappelling accident on Nov. 27.

“The sad thing is, if you’ve been climbing long enough, you expect something like this not just to happen,” said Jorgeson, “but to happen three to four times a year. That doesn’t make it any easier.”

What he loved about Gobright, Jorgeson wrote in a Facebook post the day after his death, “was the lightness he brought to climbing while still being ferociously ambitious.”

Jorgeson vowed to seek more of that “lightness,” while balancing “my lifelong passion for adventure with my dedication to my family.”

“Climbing has felt a lot different since becoming a dad,” he added, in the same social media post. “Climbing, recently, has felt heavy.”

Investing in sport’s future

A crux, in the parlance of climbing, is the gnarliest move, or sequence of moves, on a route. For Jorgeson, the crux of the Dawn Wall was the 15th of the route’s 30 “pitches,” an excruciatingly difficult, 70-foot traverse that took him six days to solve.

Sitting in his portaledge with time running out, he studied video of his failed attempts. Each time, he noticed, his right foot kept slipping off the same matchstick-wide hold.

“I changed the way I set up for that move,” he recalled. By placing his foot “just a little more accurately, perhaps it wouldn’t slip. And yeah, it worked.”

That rational, methodical approach has been a hallmark of his career.

Before he switched to big wall climbing, Jorgeson was known for his talent in bouldering — short but challenging routes often undertaken without ropes. He was a bouldering prodigy when the climber and photographer Jerry Dodrill met him in the early 2000s. They became friends and collaborators. Dodrill was impressed both by the teenager’s talent — “He could climb at a level I couldn’t touch” — and the methodical, intentional way he approached bouldering problems.

“Kevin has always been more of a process junkie than an adrenaline junkie,” Dodrill said. While his most ambitious climbs are inherently dangerous, “his mental and physical processes let him mitigate risk.”

While Jorgeson has many years of elite climbing left, it’s possible, even probable, that he’ll never eclipse the Dawn Wall.

“How do you top that?” Dodrill said.

What happens when world-class athletes are overtaken by the younger, stronger performers coming up behind them? How do they find meaning and purpose? For many, that transition can become the “crux” problem in their lives.

When that time comes for Jorgeson — he’s not there yet — the transition will be a snap. It’s a problem he’s already solving.

“He’s investing in his community,” Dodrill said. “He’s investing in the future of his sport.”

After Jorgeson launched 1Climb in 2016, to get more kids into his sport, he told Adidas about it. They liked the idea so much they pledged $1 million to build 10 walls.

“That’s all it takes — one climb,” said Jorgeson, explaining the name of his nonprofit, “to change the trajectory of a kid’s life.”

Stirring words, certainly, from a man who has lived that experience. But how does that happen?

“If you need discipline, climbing will teach you discipline,” he said. “If you lack confidence, it’ll give you the opportunity to build confidence. If you live your life in fear, it’ll help you face those fears.”

Mentoring next generation

The timing wasn’t great for Jorgeson when his buddy Jeremiah Kahmoson asked him to spend part of his Labor Day weekend with a group of youngsters in Yosemite Valley late summer.

Kahmoson is executive director of the B-Rad Foundation, formed in honor of the late Brad Parker, a Sebastopol resident who died in a Yosemite climbing accident in 2014. Parker was a close friend of Jorgeson’s; his death nearly derailed Jorgeson’s Dawn Wall attempt.

Not quite five years later, over Labor Day weekend, the B-Rad Foundation took a group of students to Yosemite for their first taste of climbing, hiking and backcountry camping. Jorgeson left Santa Rosa around 11 p.m. Halfway to the park, he pulled over to catch a few hours of sleep in his truck — “in true dirtbag fashion,” said Kahmoson, who was delighted to see his friend roll into Yosemite Valley the following morning. Jorgeson spent that day, Kahmoson recalled, teaching and hanging out “with kids who’d never had a chance to go climbing.”

Before the Kincade fire erupted in north Sonoma County in late October, Jorgeson was back in Yosemite where he’d spent months preparing hard for New Dawn, another pioneering, preposterously difficult climb up El Cap.

“He came home to be with his wife and son,” Kahmoson said. “He was being responsible, making sure people were safe.”

He was exactly where he needed to be.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine