Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman announces retirement

Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman announced Thursday plans to retire at the end of the year, a decision that will cap his 13-year tenure as the county’s top lawman and a 34-year career with the agency.

Allman, whose last day is Dec. 28, made the announcement in a Facebook post early Thursday.

Allman based his decision to retire on several factors, among them the presence of “a very good undersheriff” Matthew Kendall, who will take over the office after Allman’s departure, Allman wrote.

He did not elaborate on other reasons for his departure.

“As the transition takes place, I have to thank the men and women who work very hard to keep our county safe,” Allman wrote. “I’m leaving at a time when things are very good and I’m not taking this for granted.”

The sheriff’s office announced Kendall’s promotion to undersheriff in a Facebook post in March 2018.

Allman has served as sheriff since 2007. He oversees 187 full-time employees and a nearly $37 million budget.

Allman began his law enforcement career with the Fairfield Police Department in 1982 and left the job three years later, in August 1985, records from the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training show.

He started working at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office later that month.

Allman has no plans of leaving the area, though he does intend to continue his efforts improving mental health services in the county, he said in the announcement.

As sheriff, he spearheaded a failed county ballot initiative in 2016 that would have paid for the construction of a mental health and drug rehabilitation facilities through a half-cent sales tax. He proposed a revised version of the measure a year later, which voters passed.

“Thank you for allowing me the privilege of being your Sheriff for the past 13 years,” Allman wrote in the post. “I have made many friends throughout my tenure as your Sheriff and will never forget the kindness which has been shown to me.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.