WASHINGTON - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended limiting loan forgiveness to students defrauded by their colleges amid criticism Thursday from House Democrats who accused her of inflicting more harm.

"If students have been deceived by institutions and suffered financial harm as a result, they should be made whole," DeVos said in testimony before the House Education Committee. "But if claims are false, or students did not suffer financial harm, then hard-working taxpayers . . . should not have to pay somebody else's student loans, too."

The secretary's appearance came days after the Education Department updated its formula for processing debt relief claims made under a statute known as borrower defense to repayment. One major change involves using a sliding scale based on a borrower's wages to determine loan forgiveness. Higher education experts say that will result in substantially less loan cancellation than previously.

Republicans defended DeVos's authority to provide partial loan forgiveness. They argued that Democrats want a lenient review process that places taxpayers at risk.

"The insurance companies don't write you a check for what you think is the damage - they assess the damage," said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the ranking Republican on the committee. "What these members are saying is you just write a check from the taxpayers and say it's OK if you tell us you've been defrauded. That's not the way it works."

Education Committee Chairman Bobby Scott, D-Va., said the question isn't whether partial relief is legal. It's whether it is ethical.

"In some of these cases, the fraud was so widespread and the findings of the previous administration was that some of these degrees were absolutely worthless," he said.

A federal judge in 2018 blocked DeVos's first attempt to cancel only a portion of the debt amassed by former Corinthian Colleges students, ruling the department violated privacy laws in its use of earnings data from the Social Security Administration. The case resulted in DeVos being held in contempt Oct. 24 for violating a court order to stop collecting loan payments from former students of the defunct for-profit chain.

DeVos said the Corinthian case has prevented the department from issuing decisions on nearly 300,000 claims filed by borrowers - most of whom attended for-profit colleges.

Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., pushed back on that assertion, arguing that the judge in the case said nothing in her order prohibits the department from granting full relief to eligible borrowers.

"She left the door open for the department to continue processing requests," Courtney said.

DeVos replied: "Yes, but without a methodology. . . . I couldn't go ahead and say we can just go ahead and forgive a whole bunch of loans."

Mark Brown, chief operating officer of the department's student aid office, told the committee the agency began notifying applicants this week and hopes to clear the backlog of claims within the next 12 months. Although the Education Department has not issued any decisions in more than a year, it was reviewing claims during that time and has 18,000 denials ready to go.

Democrats and consumer groups have questioned the fairness of using earnings data from the gainful employment regulation, which DeVos repealed, and say it is an imprecise measure for calculating forgiveness. The data only reflects the take-home pay of federal aid recipients who completed their programs, but many applicants seeking relief may never have finished school.