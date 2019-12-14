Chris Smith: The surprise, VIP guests at the reborn Paradise Ridge Winery

The triumphant, up-from-the-ashes reopening celebration at Paradise Ridge Winery was well underway when a pair of tentative latecomers appeared at the door.

Dana Condolora and her husband, Bob Dennis, were visiting from near Seattle. A little self-conscious about their casual attire, they had no earthly idea the Byck family was just then hosting a reception to christen the splendid new tasting and event space that replaces the one lost to the Tubbs fire.

The couple was welcomed in, handed flutes of bubbly. Once the Bycks discovered Dana and Bob’s connection to the winery on Fountaingrove hill and to the ’17 firestorm, they embraced the pair like long-lost kin.

…

ON OCT. 8, 2017, the Washingtonians were doing the Wine Country thing with Bob’s parents, who’d traveled to Sonoma County from the East Coast.

Dana, a nurse in Seattle, had never been here before. Her husband, a health data analyst, had visited a few times while living for a time in the East Bay.

On that 2017 trip, they were loving Sonoma County.

“I remember thinking how windy and hot it was,” Dana said, favorably. She’d lived in San Fernando Valley, so the blustery fall weather felt familiar.

That second Sunday of October ’17, the visitors booked rooms at the Fountaingrove Inn. As Dana and Bob recall, it was about 4 p.m. when they took the short drive uphill to Paradise Ridge.

As they walked into the tasting room, a staffer said the winery would close at 4:30 but, please, come on in and try some wines.

Bob, who’s 51, and Dana, 57, are pretty sure they were the last visitors to step in on what turned out to be the last night of the former home of Paradise Ridge Winery.

The couple said goodbye that afternoon two years ago and returned to the Fountaingrove Inn. They and Bob’s folks drove downtown for dinner. Afterward, back at the hotel, Bob’s dad suggested that the four of them walk down to the Equus bar and restaurant.

But Dana was ready to turn in. She told her father-in-law, “Let’s go tomorrow. It’ll still be there.”

So she thought.

…

AS A NURSE aware of the presence just down Mendocino Avenue of a Kaiser Permanente medical center, Dana was surprised by the volume of sirens she heard very early the morning of Monday, Oct. 9.

She recalls, “I thought, ‘Man, they really have a busy ER.’ ”

She and Bob shot awake in their Fountaingrove Inn room with the blaring of the hotel’s alarm.

“When we opened the door,” Bob remembers, “there was smoke in the hallway. And there were Glo Sticks.”

It would later occur to him to wonder why, if hotel staffers had time to place navigational Glo Sticks down the hallways, they weren’t also banging on doors or shouting for guests to get out.

He and family learned quickly that fire was bearing down on the hotel. They had to flee.

“We had our pajamas on,” Dana said. She and Bob grabbed a little of what they’d brought into the room but left most.

“We just ran out,” she said.