Giant ferris wheel is coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2019, 1:01PM
The City of San Francisco is installing a 150-foot observation wheel in the middle of Golden Gate Park in celebration of the park's 150th anniversary in 2020, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Thursday.

Starting April 4, exactly 150 years since the California Legislature created the 1,000-acre public park, people will be able to enjoy expansive views from the ocean to downtown San Francisco from high inside 36 climate-controlled, six-person ferris wheel cars at the Music Concourse near the California Academy of Sciences and the de Young Museum.

The 12-minute ride will cost $18 for adults and $12 for seniors and children under 13. On April 4, everyone gets to ride for free.

The city expects to offer the attraction through March 1, 2021.

The last time such a large observation wheel was in operation in the city was 1894, when the 120-foot Firth Wheel garnered attention at the Midwinter International Exposition.

“Golden Gate Park is a San Francisco treasure and a place where everybody can enjoy the best that the City has to offer,” said Breed in a press release. “We want to celebrate the Park and give people a new way to appreciate the beauty of our City during this 150th anniversary celebration."


