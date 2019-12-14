Subscribe

Lakeport man killed in Kelseyville crash

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 14, 2019, 9:51AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Lakeport man was killed Friday afternoon when his truck ran off a Kelseyville road and into a fence and chicken coop, authorities said.

The 65-year-old driver veered off Waldo Lane at 12:35 p.m. just north of Soda Bay Road, according to the CHP. He was travelling at 15 to 20 mph.

His 1992 Dodge Ram stopped after crashing into the fence. The driver’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine