Lakeport man killed in Kelseyville crash

A Lakeport man was killed Friday afternoon when his truck ran off a Kelseyville road and into a fence and chicken coop, authorities said.

The 65-year-old driver veered off Waldo Lane at 12:35 p.m. just north of Soda Bay Road, according to the CHP. He was travelling at 15 to 20 mph.

His 1992 Dodge Ram stopped after crashing into the fence. The driver’s name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol was a factor in the accident.