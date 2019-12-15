Six burglars evade capture during break-in at Santa Rosa marijuana business

Six men remained at large Sunday after breaking into a cannabis business in Santa Rosa, evading capture when police interrupted the heist and leading officers on a high-speed chase, Santa Rosa police said.

The men fled in three waiting vehicles when officers tried to stop them during the break-in before dawn Saturday, driving on the sidewalk, crashing into a police car and taking other extreme measures to get away, officials said.

The suspects left a trail of marijuana in bags strewn in the street.

Investigators suspect the men are part of a group that has burglarized marijuana businesses throughout the Bay Area.

An alarm at the Piner Place cannabis business in a Piner Road business park went off about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, drawing officers to the scene.

When they arrived, the men had already broken into the business. The suspects ran to three waiting vehicles “stashed with stolen marijuana,” including two Infinity sedans, one white and one dark in color, police said. Police didn’t provide a description of the third vehicle in a press release about the incident.

Officers pursued one of the vehicles on southbound highway 101 where speeds exceeded 100 mph near Cotati.

They abandoned the pursuit “because of the suspect’s unsafe driving and their wanton disregard for the public’s safety,” officials said.

Anyone with information about the case can call Santa Rosa police property crimes team at (707) 543-3575.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.