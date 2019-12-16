Bolstering impeachment case, Democrats say Trump betrayed nation

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee released a sweeping report Monday bolstering the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, laying out the rationale and charges that accuse him of betraying the nation for his own political gain.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment by House Democrats: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They point to Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate 2020 political rival Joe Biden while withholding as leverage military aid the country relies to counter Russia as well as his efforts to block the House investigation.

The House will vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles approved last week by the House Judiciary panel. The vote is all but certain to result in Trump's impeachment, though he's expected to be acquitted in a Senate trial.

Detailing its case against the nation's 45th president, the Judiciary panel released a 650-page report just after midnight. The document, which formally lays the groundwork for the vote, said Trump “betrayed the nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections.”

The report was submitted to the House Rules Committee, which will meet Tuesday to set parameters for Wednesday's debate.

The panel summarized the evidence for impeachment compiled by the House intelligence committee and said Trump "has demonstrated he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.”

Trump, by refusing to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry, violated the Constitution's system of checks and balances, the report said.

In dissent, Republicans on the panel denounced the materials submitted by Democrats.

“The paltry record on which the majority relies is an affront to the constitutional process of impeachment and will have grave consequences for future presidents," said Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the panel's top Republican. “The quicker the majority report and the majority’s actions are forgotten, the better.”

The White House press secretary tweeted Monday that the release of the impeachment report “in the middle of the night” underscored that impeachment effort was a “partisan sham.”

Trump, only the fourth U.S. president to be charged in impeachment proceedings, has insisted he has done nothing wrong.

Attention is turning to the Senate trial, where the Republicans are expected to acquit Trump in January.

“There ought to be a fair trial where the whole truth comes out,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Sunday in New York. “And I’m going to work to get that done.”

The top Senate Democrat called for new evidence and testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two others as part of a detailed proposal outlined in a letter Sunday to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to spur negotiations with the GOP.

“This trial must be one that is fair, that considers all of the relevant facts,” Schumer wrote. “The trial must be one that not only hears all of the evidence and adjudicates the case fairly; it must also pass the fairness test with the American people.”

Trump has expressed interest in a robust trial that would not only clear him of the charges in the Senate but also vindicate him, but his desire for a lengthy proceeding is something Senate Republicans are hoping to avoid.

McConnell and Schumer are expected to meet to discuss how to conduct the trial, much as the Democrats and Republicans did during Bill Clinton’s impeachment two decades ago.