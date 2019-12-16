Trailer crash closes portion of Lakeville Highway

Authorities shut down a portion of Lakeville Highway at Highway 37 in southern Sonoma County where the roads meet Monday morning to clear debris and a tipped-over trailer, CHP officials said.

A big rig hit a large piece of metal strewn in an eastbound lane of Lakeville Highway about 6:30 a.m. and the truck’s trailer tipped over, the CHP reported.

One person had minor injuries in the crash and was being treated at the scene, according to preliminary reports. Authorities began shutting down both directions of Highway 37 about 8:15 a.m. to allow equipment crews to clear the roadway and tow the tractor trailer away, according to the CHP log.

