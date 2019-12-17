Sonoma County’s open space district is nearly 30 years old. What’s in store for the next decade?

Taylor Mountain, rising to more than 1,300 feet at Santa Rosa’s southeast corner, affords panoramic views of the city, grassy hillsides, oak woodlands, creeks and about 6 miles of trails for hikers, bikers and horseback riders.

As a scenic backdrop for the Bay Area’s fifth most populous city, the mountain dominating an 1,100-acre county park qualifies in many ways as an asset: a place to play, to revel in nature and a hedge against the urban sprawl that has overrun much of the region.

So says Bill Keene, head of the public agency that over the past three decades has parlayed nearly $400 million in taxpayer dollars into 118,000 acres of protected open space and farmland, equal to about 12 percent of Sonoma County.

Taylor Mountain Regional Park is a shining example of the payoff the public has received from granting a quarter-cent sales tax to the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District in 1990, Keene said.

To date, the district, among the first of its kind in California, has spent about $334 million buying development rights and another $65 million on outright land purchases scattered around the county.

“Drive out of town in any direction — you’re looking at land that’s in easements.” Keene said, using the term for the deals meant to permanently stave off development.

And the trend is growing, with the sales tax revenue stream estimated at about $386 million from now until 2031, when the current tax — renewed by a whopping 76% of county voters in 2016 — expires. The district also estimates it can leverage up to $120 million from outside sources. With about $150 million set aside for program costs, the agency estimates it will have up to $350 million for conservation deals through 2031.

The district has drafted a 115-page plan, dubbed the Vital Lands Initiative, documenting its achievements and outlining a land conservation plan for the next 12 years.

“People love open space, parks, trees and water,” said David Rabbitt, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors that also oversees the district. “Those are always going to be at the top of the list of things it’s important to make an investment in.”

Sonoma County “would look a lot different,” he said, without the parks, pastures and viewsheds protected as permanent open space.

Decades ago, when the county looked south to sprawling San Jose, people said “it can’t happen here,” recalled Wendy Eliot, conservation director at Sonoma Land Trust, a Santa Rosa nonprofit that often partners with the open space district. “But it could happen here,” she said, if not for embracing the “radical idea” of devoting taxes to open space protection.

In a county of more than one million acres, the district has helped provide 19,000 acres of open land for recreation, including 37 new parks, preserves and public spaces, 70 miles of trails and an additional 14,000 acres of land in existing state and county parks.

It played a role in protecting more than 62,000 acres of native oak forests, 5,800 acres of wetlands and waterway habitat and 98 miles of creeks that host salmon and trout, 33,000 acres of grazing land and support for 77 agricultural properties producing cheese, milk, meat, poultry, produce and wine that contribute to a $650 million farm economy.