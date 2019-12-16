2-year-old San Jose girl taken by father found safe, father arrested

SAN JOSE — A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and abducted their 2-year-old daughter Sunday in San Jose, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the missing girl, was arrested Monday and the girl was found safe, police said.

San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said Victor Magana, 24, was arrested in San Luis Obispo County. He had no other information.

The San Jose Police Department said earlier Monday tat officers responding to reports Sunday night of a woman screaming found the woman with at least one stab wound and determined her boyfriend, Victor Magana, 24, attacked her before fleeing with their child.

They asked the public to report any sightings of the girl and her father to police, saying he was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The girl's mother was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.