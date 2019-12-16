Subscribe

2-year-old San Jose girl taken by father found safe, father arrested

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 16, 2019, 10:33AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN JOSE — A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and abducted their 2-year-old daughter Sunday in San Jose, prompting authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the missing girl, was arrested Monday and the girl was found safe, police said.

San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said Victor Magana, 24, was arrested in San Luis Obispo County. He had no other information.

The San Jose Police Department said earlier Monday tat officers responding to reports Sunday night of a woman screaming found the woman with at least one stab wound and determined her boyfriend, Victor Magana, 24, attacked her before fleeing with their child.

They asked the public to report any sightings of the girl and her father to police, saying he was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The girl's mother was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine