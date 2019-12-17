Sonoma County Sheriff delays request to release video of violent encounter with Bloomfield man

It could be at least another two weeks before the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office releases body-worn camera footage that captured the violent encounter in late November between deputies and a Bloomfield man, who after a high-speed chase was taken into custody and died a short time later.

After the chase ended in Bloomfield, northwest of Petaluma, David Ward, 52, who was driving a 2003 Honda Civic he reported stolen three days earlier, refused to open his car door. Sebastopol police officers and two sheriff’s deputies then tried to get him out of the car. While one of the officers broke the front passenger car window to open the door, Deputy Charles Blount placed one of his arms around Ward’s neck to put him in a carotid hold — a rarely used maneuver to knock a person unconscious but which, if done incorrectly, can block a person’s airways.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the deadly encounter, while the Santa Rosa Police Department conducts an independent criminal probe of Ward’s death.

Releasing the body-worn video now could interfere with the internal investigation of the deputies’ actions, as well as the independent criminal investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a written response last week to a California Public Records Act filing by The Press Democrat.

The agency estimated it needed an additional two to three weeks before it could publicly disclose the video, which it is required to do within 45 days under a new state law that went into effect in July. In a letter to the newspaper, the Sheriff’s Office did not elaborate how the disclosure would impede its internal affairs investigation. During interviews Monday, the agency’s spokesman also did not explain how releasing the video now would or could hinder the department’s investigation.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick on Monday declined a reporter’s request for an interview about the video disclosure issue, saying in a text message that his spokesman “provided answers to all of your questions.”

“For the body-worn camera video, we have up to 45 days to release the footage and we are working to get it out,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said, when asked how the video release would affect the department’s internal affairs investigation of Ward’s encounter with law enforcement officers and his death.

Santa Rosa Police Capt. Eric Litchfield, who oversees the police department’s investigations, said Monday the department “never had any issue with releasing” the video as it relates to their independent criminal investigation of the in-custody death.

He did not know whether the Sheriff’s Office specifically asked Santa Rosa police investigators whether they opposed the video release before rejecting The Press Democrat’s request for immediate public disclosure of the body-worn camera footage.

The anticipated release of the body-worn camera video related to the recent in-custody death of Ward will be the third such video shared with the public by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office under the new state law.

The statute, which aims to provide greater transparency after critical incidents involving police officers and other law enforcement, requires law enforcement agencies to release body-worn camera footage when officers fire their weapons or use force that results in someone dying or suffering a significant injury.