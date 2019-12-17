Subscribe

Sonoma County Sheriff delays request to release video of violent encounter with Bloomfield man

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2019, 10:51PM
It could be at least another two weeks before the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office releases body-worn camera footage that captured the violent encounter in late November between deputies and a Bloomfield man, who after a high-speed chase was taken into custody and died a short time later.

After the chase ended in Bloomfield, northwest of Petaluma, David Ward, 52, who was driving a 2003 Honda Civic he reported stolen three days earlier, refused to open his car door. Sebastopol police officers and two sheriff’s deputies then tried to get him out of the car. While one of the officers broke the front passenger car window to open the door, Deputy Charles Blount placed one of his arms around Ward’s neck to put him in a carotid hold — a rarely used maneuver to knock a person unconscious but which, if done incorrectly, can block a person’s airways.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the deadly encounter, while the Santa Rosa Police Department conducts an independent criminal probe of Ward’s death.

Releasing the body-worn video now could interfere with the internal investigation of the deputies’ actions, as well as the independent criminal investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said in a written response last week to a California Public Records Act filing by The Press Democrat.

The agency estimated it needed an additional two to three weeks before it could publicly disclose the video, which it is required to do within 45 days under a new state law that went into effect in July. In a letter to the newspaper, the Sheriff’s Office did not elaborate how the disclosure would impede its internal affairs investigation. During interviews Monday, the agency’s spokesman also did not explain how releasing the video now would or could hinder the department’s investigation.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick on Monday declined a reporter’s request for an interview about the video disclosure issue, saying in a text message that his spokesman “provided answers to all of your questions.”

“For the body-worn camera video, we have up to 45 days to release the footage and we are working to get it out,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said, when asked how the video release would affect the department’s internal affairs investigation of Ward’s encounter with law enforcement officers and his death.

Santa Rosa Police Capt. Eric Litchfield, who oversees the police department’s investigations, said Monday the department “never had any issue with releasing” the video as it relates to their independent criminal investigation of the in-custody death.

He did not know whether the Sheriff’s Office specifically asked Santa Rosa police investigators whether they opposed the video release before rejecting The Press Democrat’s request for immediate public disclosure of the body-worn camera footage.

The anticipated release of the body-worn camera video related to the recent in-custody death of Ward will be the third such video shared with the public by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office under the new state law.

The statute, which aims to provide greater transparency after critical incidents involving police officers and other law enforcement, requires law enforcement agencies to release body-worn camera footage when officers fire their weapons or use force that results in someone dying or suffering a significant injury.

The law allows the disclosure to be delayed for up to 45 calendar days after the law enforcement agency finds out about such an incident, but only if publishing the video “would substantially interfere with the investigation, such as by endangering the safety of a witness or a confidential source,” according to the law.

The law also requires law enforcement agencies to give people requesting the videos the “specific basis” why the disclosure would interfere with an investigation, if they choose to delay a video release upon request. Exceptions can be made for delaying the video for longer than the 45 days, if the agency can show that releasing the video would continue to interfere with a related investigation.

The Sonoma County Sheriff Office’s decision to delay the public release of the video in question came just over two weeks after sheriff’s deputies and two Sebastopol police officers stopped Ward after the brief chase through west county on Nov. 27.

The pursuit started after he was spotted driving the Honda Civic he reported stolen by a armed suspect three days earlier.

When confronted by police officers and deputies, Ward did not tell authorities the car belonged to him and he was driving it home, but did say he was the “injured party,” authorities said.

After Deputy Blount placed Ward in the neck hold, the other deputy and two police officers removed Ward from his car and placed him in handcuffs.

A deputy notified dispatchers that Ward did not appear to be breathing and CPR was started. Ward was transported to a Petaluma hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The cause of his death has not yet been publicly released, pending the sheriff’s department and Santa Rosa police investigations.

Meanwhile, the first body-worn camera video released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office under the new law came 26 days after a deputy opened fire on a San Francisco man accused of injuring several people in a drug-fueled rampage in Bodega Bay on July 4.

The second video release came just under two weeks after a different deputy shot at a man accused of pulling a knife on a security guard at the Santa Rosa Plaza.

The man climbed behind the wheel of the deputy’s unlocked and running patrol car after the deputy intercepted the suspect, and brandished a knife when the deputy tried to open the car door.

“Each critical incident is different,” Sgt. Valencia said of the timing of public disclosure of body-worn camera footage of such incidents. “Some (video releases) may be quicker than others.”

