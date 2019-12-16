Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias

LOUISVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias was released from custody Monday for the first time in 22 years.

Curtis Flowers walked out of the regional jail in Louisville hours after a judge set his bond at $250,000. A person who wanted to remain anonymous posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers' release, said his attorney Rob McDuff.

Circuit Judge Joseph Loper ordered Flowers to wear an electronic monitor while out on bond as he waits for the district attorney's office to decide whether to try him a seventh time or drop the charges.

Flowers was accompanied from the jail Monday by his attorneys and two sisters. The three said they were going home to fry some fish for dinner and hang out together.

“It's been rough,” Flowers said. "Taking it one day at a time, keeping God first — that’s how I got through it.”

Flowers was convicted four times in connection with a quadruple slaying in the city of Winona in 1996: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four killings. Two other trials involving all four deaths ended in mistrials. Each of the convictions was overturned, but Flowers has remained in jail because the original murder indictment is still active.

Loper said it was "troubling” that prosecutors had not responded to a defense motion to drop the charges against Flowers. He said if prosecutors do not respond, “the state will reap the whirlwind” from him.

Assistant District Attorney William Hopper left the courtroom without speaking to news reporters. Earlier, he declined to comment when asked if the district attorney's office would try Flowers again.

Supporters who were among the more than 150 people packing the wooden pews of the 1970s-era courtroom hugged Flowers after the judge announced his decision. His father, Archie Lee Flowers, choked back tears. He said the first thing he would do when his son was released, was pray.

The elder Flowers said he frequently visited his son in prison, where they sang and prayed together. He said he has always believed in his son’s innocence.

During his sixth trial in 2010, Flowers was sentenced to death. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned that conviction in June, finding that prosecutors had shown an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is black.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Flowers was moved off death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman and taken to a regional jail in the central Mississippi town of Louisville.

“This case is unprecedented in the history of the American legal system,” McDuff told the judge during Monday's hearing. He said Flowers had spent 23 years in prison “without a lawful conviction to justify his incarceration” and had an “exemplary” record of good behavior in prison.

Hopper had asked the judge to deny bond. He cited several examples of evidence that he said pointed to Flowers' guilt.

Four people were shot to death on July 16, 1996, in the Tardy Furniture store in the north Mississippi city of Winona. They were owner Bertha Tardy, 59, and three employees: 45-year-old Carmen Rigby, 42-year-old Robert Golden and 16-year-old Derrick "Bobo" Stewart.

A daughter of Tardy was in court Monday. She sat across the aisle and one row back from Flowers' daughter, Crystal Ghoston, who sat in the front row.