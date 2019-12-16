Subscribe

California Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes has triplets

December 16, 2019
SACRAMENTO — California Assemblywoman Sabrina Cervantes has given birth to two boys and a girl, becoming the state's first legislator to have triplets while in office, her office announced Monday.

The triplets were born last week and mother and babies are all in good health, Cervantes' office said.

“We look forward to celebrating the holidays with the three newest additions to our family," Cervantes said in a statement thanking doctors, family and friends. “At this time, we ask for your prayers and well wishes."

Cervantes is the fourth state legislator to give birth while serving, her office said.

There was no word when she'll return to the state Capitol.

A Democrat, Cervantes represents Corona, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Norco, and portions of Riverside in inland Southern California.

