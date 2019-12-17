Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of car theft, drug possession

A Santa Rosa man suspected of stealing a car earlier this month was arrested Saturday after running away from a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy and allegedly slapping the deputy’s K-9 partner.

The deputy saw a white Honda Civic that had been reported stolen parked near Vallejo Street and Corlano Avenue in Santa Rosa about 5:15 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The deputy saw a suspect in the car, who was later identified as 28-year-old Jorden Cantor. The car had been stolen from a residence on Burt Street in Santa Rosa on Dec. 5, Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Juan Valencia said in an email.

When Cantor noticed the deputy, he drove the car onto Ashbury Street, stopped and got out and ran.

The deputy chased Cantor on foot and ordered his canine, Scout, to catch Cantor. Scout caught the suspect and bit his leg, then Cantor allegedly pushed and slapped the dog. Eventually, the deputy apprehended Cantor, who was treated at a local hospital for the dog bite.

When the deputy searched the stolen Honda, he found a shaved key in the ignition. The deputy also found what authorities suspect to be heroin and methamphetamine near Cantor’s baseball hat in the area where the chase occurred.

Cantor was booked into Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges, including vehicle theft, assaulting a police dog, obstructing or resisting an officer, possession of narcotics and a controlled substance and a felony warrant for violating his probation.

He is not permitted to post bail because of the probation violation, authorities said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.