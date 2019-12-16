'Impeach and Remove' rallies planned throughout the North Bay

Several cities throughout the North Bay have organized "Impeach and Remove" rallies on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to coincide with Wednesday's impeachment vote in the House.

The events in Sonoma and Napa counties are slated to start at 5:30 p.m. and are in the following locations:

-Old Courthouse Square, 600 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa

-Mail Depot Parking Lot, 40 Fourth St. in Petaluma

-Sonoma Plaza, 453 First St. E. in Sonoma

-Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street in Healdsburg

-Veterans Park, 800 Main St. in Napa

For more information about the rallies, visit impeach.org.