Feds extend Obamacare deadline after website crashes

RON HURTIBISE
SUN SENTINEL
December 16, 2019, 5:01PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is extending the deadline to enroll in an Obamacare health insurance plan, thanks to a website crash that reportedly prevented about 100,000 consumers from signing up prior to the original deadline on Sunday.

The deadline was extended 36 hours, running 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, at HealthCare.gov.

The signup period is being extended “in an abundance of caution, to accommodate consumers who attempted to enroll in coverage during the final hours of Open Enrollment but who may have experienced issues," a spokesperson said in a release Monday.

On Sunday night, the website TheHill.com reported that Democratic lawmakers and health care advocates were calling on the Trump administration to extend the deadline “after reports of widespread glitches with the HealthCare.gov website.”

Through Dec. 7, more than 3.9 million people have enrolled in an Affordable Care Act plan in the 38 states that use HealthCare.gov, according to CMS.

