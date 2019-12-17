Sonoma County supervisors delay solution to sprawling Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment

Sonoma County supervisors punted on an immediate solution to the growing Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment in west Santa Rosa, scheduling a special meeting on Christmas week instead of approving a staff plan presented Tuesday calling for, among other things, a sanctioned encampment at a county-leased site.

The decision to delay a solution came after nearly three hours of discussion, including a presentation from a homeless advocacy group proposing the Sonoma County Fairgrounds as an alternative shelter. County staff was set to propose the fairgrounds as well, according to the staff report made public Friday evening, but at Tuesday’s meeting Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson instead read from a prepared document outlining eight suggestions, none of which referenced the county fairgrounds.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the fairgrounds were scrubbed from the staff recommendations to supervisors, but the board directed staff to meet with the Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Coalition — the citizen group that suggested the fairgrounds — before coming back for a special meeting Monday.

Supervisor Susan Gorin, who served as chairwoman of the board in lieu of David Rabbitt, who was away on vacation, said she shifted the meeting to Monday in large part because of the requirement in California law that the public be properly notified of impending board action.

Neither the board, nor the public had a copy of the recommendations before Tuesday’s meeting.

The Press Democrat has not yet obtained a copy of the recommendations.

— This story will be updated.