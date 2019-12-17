Subscribe

Sonoma County supervisors delay solution to sprawling Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2019, 2:23PM
Updated 14 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County supervisors punted on an immediate solution to the growing Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment in west Santa Rosa, scheduling a special meeting on Christmas week instead of approving a staff plan presented Tuesday calling for, among other things, a sanctioned encampment at a county-leased site.

The decision to delay a solution came after nearly three hours of discussion, including a presentation from a homeless advocacy group proposing the Sonoma County Fairgrounds as an alternative shelter. County staff was set to propose the fairgrounds as well, according to the staff report made public Friday evening, but at Tuesday’s meeting Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson instead read from a prepared document outlining eight suggestions, none of which referenced the county fairgrounds.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the fairgrounds were scrubbed from the staff recommendations to supervisors, but the board directed staff to meet with the Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Coalition — the citizen group that suggested the fairgrounds — before coming back for a special meeting Monday.

Supervisor Susan Gorin, who served as chairwoman of the board in lieu of David Rabbitt, who was away on vacation, said she shifted the meeting to Monday in large part because of the requirement in California law that the public be properly notified of impending board action.

Neither the board, nor the public had a copy of the recommendations before Tuesday’s meeting.

The Press Democrat has not yet obtained a copy of the recommendations.

— This story will be updated.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine