Homeless camp fire in Santa Rosa burns woman

A homeless woman suffered burns early Tuesday when her camp fire spread to her tent and belongings, according to a Santa Rosa fire official.

Tuesday’s fire was reported at 1:36 a.m. along an East Todd Road creek trail in a camping area used by homeless people, said Sonoma County Fire Capt. Ryan Estes.

The fire was several hundred feet off the roadway and firefighters drove closer, using the creek trail. The woman’s tent and belongings were destroyed and the small fire was quickly doused. There was no one there when firefighters arrived.

But soon after a 911 call reported the injured woman was at a nearby business and an ambulance responded and took her to a hospital.

Initial reports indicated the woman, believed to be in her 30s, had burns to her arms and neck, Estes said.

Temperatures early Tuesday were in the 30s and warming fires are common in homeless camps. What happened that caused this fire to spread wasn’t clear, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.