Citrus Heights home belonging to suspected 'Golden State Killer' sold for $320,000

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 17, 2019, 11:31AM
CITRUS HEIGHTS — The home of a man suspected of being the notorious “Golden State Killer” was sold last month to a couple who intend to live there.

Joseph DeAngelo's 1,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home in Citrus Heights was sold for $320,000, a price near the bottom of the market for three-bedroom homes in that area, the Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

DeAngelo, a 74-year-old former police officer, is awaiting trial on allegations that he broke into dozens of homes across California in the 1970s and 1980s, raping and often killing. Police said they identified a possible third cousin through a popular online DNA database, then linked DeAngelo from DNA recovered from his car door and a discarded tissue.

He lived in the house for several decades and worked as a night mechanic in a Roseville supermarket distribution center. After DeAngelo's arrest, the house was treated as a crime scene with federal, state and local law enforcement searching for clues, including probing the ground in the backyard.

The sales price is low, but still within the general market price for a home of that type in the area, the newspaper reported.

Real estate experts said it is likely the buyers were informed of who had lived there.

