Subscribe

Police: Groom beaten to death at Los Angeles-area wedding

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 17, 2019, 11:47AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

CHINO — A groom was beaten to death by two men who crashed his wedding reception, which was being held in a backyard east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Two suspects were arrested Sunday afternoon in the city of Chino, California, hours after the groom, 30-year-old Joe Steven Melgoza was found a block from the party suffering from head trauma, police said. He died at a hospital.

Police said they responded to a report of a fight at 2:20 a.m. Sunday and found a large crowd and two victims with minor injuries. Officers then learned another possible victim was missing and later found Melgoza in the backyard of another residence.

The assailants had crashed the wedding party and had been asked to leave, Sgt. Dustin Tomicic said.

Investigators identified the suspects as Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and his brother, Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez, 19. Both were arrested for investigation of murder at their nearby home and were expected to make a court appearance Tuesday, Tomicic said.

He did not know if the brothers had obtained lawyers.

“My brother did not deserve to die like that, he was a good man, he was a solid man,” Andy Velasquez, Melgoza’s brother, told KNBC-TV as he wept.

A gofundme page was set up by a cousin to request donations to pay for the funeral and support his 11-year-old daughter.

“He was taken from us in such a tragic and horrific way,” Alice Alvarez wrote. “He leaves behind his daughter Lilly who will be in good hands with Joe’s family.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine