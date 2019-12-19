Subscribe

Historic photos show Petaluma High School more than 100 years ago

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2019, 6:53AM
Petaluma High School was the first public high school in Sonoma County and one of the first co-educational centers in the state.

Opened in 1873, the historic school has educated countless Petaluma residents in its 146 years.

Famous Petaluma High School residents have included “Stranger Things” actress Winona Ryder, NFL star Duke Iverson and Hollywood Walk of Fame actor Lloyd Bridges.

The original wood-framed school opened in 1873 in the the historic D Street neighborhood. Famed Petaluma architect Brainerd Jones built a second school on Keller and Oak streets in 1895. The campus moved to its current location on Fair Street in 1935, where it has been remodeled and expanded through the years.

Click through our gallery above to view pictures of Petaluma High School way back when.

