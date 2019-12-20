Windsor mayoral appointment stirs talk of race and gender barriers

Windsor’s Town Council could have followed unofficial precedent earlier this month by selecting Vice Mayor Deb Fudge to step up to the mayor’s seat.

Or the five-member council could have chosen Esther Lemus, the top vote-getter in last November’s election, making her the first Latina mayor in the county’s history.

But it did neither in its last chance to select the city’s elected leader before the transition next year to district elections and a directly elected mayor’s post.

Instead, Fudge on Dec. 4 made a motion to give Mayor Dominic Foppoli a second year in that office, and Councilman Sam Salmon joined to form a majority that prevailed a 3-2 vote.

The split decision capped a tense public discussion touching on the barriers faced by women of color and representation of Windsor’s growing Latino population, which now accounts for a third of the residents in Sonoma County’s fourth largest city.

Joining Lemus in support of her mayoral bid was Councilman Bruce Okprekie, who said he wanted to see Windsor make history. Also, everyone else on the council had already served at least one term as mayor, he noted at the time.

Lemus, a deputy district attorney and former Windsor school board member, topped a 10-candidate field in last year’s council race for three seats, outpacing Foppoli by more than 1,000 votes. She came away from the meeting with an appointment as vice mayor, but was dismayed, she said, that Windsor had passed on an opportunity to demonstrate the town’s commitment to its Latino residents.

“Unfortunately, three of five council members apparently, through their votes, did not believe we were ready for this,” she wrote in a widely distributed email after the decision.

The note followed a midnight post to her Facebook page the day after the meeting showing a photo of Ruby Bridges, an American civil rights activist who as a child was the first African-American to desegregate an all-white elementary school in Louisiana in 1960.

“The more things change, the more they remain the same, even in 2019 and with those who claim to want to advance progress and the principles of equality in our country,” she wrote. “Thank you to all of you who have been supportive in this fight. You know who you are.”

Lemus, in an interview this week, was plainspoken about her disappointment in being passed over while echoing fellow council members who said they expected to continue working well together.

“It was not the outcome I was hoping for,” she said, noting that other cities rotate the mayoral title from member to member. “I wouldn’t say I expected it. I was hopeful.”

Being named the county’s first Latina mayor “would have been quite an honor,” she said.

The appointment of Foppoli, a winery owner, came in the course of a blunt discussion lasting nearly half an hour before a sparse crowd at the start of the council meeting.

Foppoli, chairing the meeting, appeared uncomfortable. At one point he referred to the discussion as “contentious.”

Lemus said her appointment would be “important for children of color to see someone who looks like me in this role, something I never had as a child.”