Tanker truck fire, chemical leak prompts hazmat response in Cloverdale

A tanker truck hauling 4,800 gallons of a chlorine-based chemical began leaking Wednesday morning after the vehicle caught fire in Cloverdale, prompting a response from Sonoma County's hazardous materials team.

Cloverdale firefighters, CHP and Caltrans were dispatched to the truck, first reported to authorities as catching fire at the South Cloverdale Boulevard offramp on northbound Highway 101 about 6:20 a.m., Cal Fire Capt. Shannon Chriss said.

The hazmat unit was dispatched following reports that the truck was leaking sodium hypochlorite, a chemical often used for water disinfection, Chriss said.

“It was a commercial vehicle fire and then it turned into a hazmat (call) because there was a crank in the tank,” Chriss said.

The South Cloverdale Boulevard offramp and the right lane of the highway was closed Wednesday morning for the cleanup, CHP reported. There was no time estimate for reopening.

Cal Fire had not received any reports of injuries.

