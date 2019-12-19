Chris Smith: Gaze at the splendid Sonoma Coast and think of the late surfer Spencer Nilson

Lucky you if you happened to be in Bodega Bay on Sunday and saw dozens of surfers paddle out at the jetty end of Doran Beach, then gather into a circle.

The offshore spectacle was a reverent and broken-hearted tribute to an exceptional man who died too young and to whom all of us who love the Sonoma Coast are beholden.

His name was Spencer Nilson. He lived in Santa Rosa and worked as an architect, and he found bliss surfing our coast as often as humanly possible and doing whatever he could to preserve it.

“He was a quiet defender, that guy,” said friend, surf buddy and fellow coastal conservationist Cea Higgins of Bodega Bay. “I think it’s important for people to know how much he did to preserve it.”

Higgins, now the head of CoastWalk, used to be a leader of the Sonoma Coast chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. Nilson chaired the chapter until his death Nov. 5 from a second bout of cancer. He was just 62.

The ardent surfer’s passion for the coast fueled his mission to keep it clean and natural and open to all as a sanctuary.

Nilson led cleanup projects and helped to secure the state’s ban against single-use plastic bags. He was key to persuading state parks officials to generate income in other ways than installing pay-to-park machines in lots along the Sonoma Coast.

“He was working on stuff from his hospital bed,” Higgins said.

Sunday’s paddle-out, a traditional farewell to someone who couldn’t imagine life without surfing, drew to Doran Beach Nilson’s wife of 34 years, Geri; his daughters, Lia Nilson and Rachel Nilson Ralston; and about 75 surfers; Surfrider members and other admirers.

Leis were worn by many of those who paddled their boards out and formed a circle of tribute. On one of Nilson’s old boards lay a wreath — a biodegradable one — that his daughters and Higgins set onto the water.

Many participants wore T-shirts bearing a dramatic piece of surfing art created by the honoree and the words, “Spencer Nilson: Family man, surfer, artist, architect, Sonoma Coast Chair.”



THEY CAME BY BUS: We speak often, for good reason, of first responders. But when have we honored those who demonstrated valor and caring from behind the wheel of a school bus?

Days ago the Sonoma County Board of Education formally thanked three school bus drivers who don’t live or work in Healdsburg, and amid the panic of the Kincade fire didn’t have to go to help evacuate the town, but they did.

“You were instrumental in helping to save lives, whether or not you know it,” schools Superintendent Steve Herrington told the drivers.

The call came to them when Tim Pforsich, the Healdsburg Unified School District’s transportation coordinator, took to the phones to enlist bus drivers to evacuate Healdsburg residents who for whatever reasons could not leave town by car.

Some of his district’s drivers were up to their ears evacuating themselves and their families. So Pforsich phoned school bus drivers Lisa Harjack of the Geyserville district, Stephanie Wright of Cloverdale and Cheryl Anderson of Sonoma.

In no time, they were welcoming evacuees onto Healdsburg school buses and driving them safely away.

