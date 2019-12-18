Subscribe

Officials offer $15,000 reward after projectiles hit vehicles in Monterey County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 18, 2019, 10:51AM
PRUNEDALE — Authorities area offering $15,000 for information leading to whoever launched projectiles to more than 60 vehicles along a busy highway in Northern California.

The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday the reward increased from $8,500 after a string of attacks in the last week along a stretch of Highway 101 in Monterey County.

At least 63 cases of projectiles being fired at vehicles have been reported since February. A school bus window was broken last month and a student had minor injured.

The projectiles are the size of marbles and seem to be aimed at the driver's seat but authorities have declined to release other details because of the ongoing investigation.

