One Sonoma County flu-related death confirmed as flu season arrives early

The early arrival of flu season has caused its first death in Sonoma County, while 27 people have died from flu-related complications statewide since September, local and state health officials said.

Officials with the county department of health services Wednesday confirmed one person died here last week from the flu, but provided no information about the person or the specifics of the person’s illness that led to the death.

Two elderly people, both older than 65, have died from influenza symptoms since November in Marin County, according to health officials there.

Three of the California deaths reported this season have involved school children, according to state data. California health department officials declined to provide additional details about their ages or locations because the agency has a policy to protect the privacy of those who died by shielding potentially identifying information.

The number of deaths linked to the influenza virus is likely greater than the figures collected by the state. The state collects its information from death certificates that include influenza as a cause. Hospitals and other health facilities aren’t required to report all flu deaths, including people 65 or older, an age group that makes up the vast majority of influenza deaths.

Health officials tend to consider a flu season to be officially underway when — for at least three weeks in a row — a significant percentage of U.S. doctor’s office visits are due to flu-like illnesses. That’s now happened, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said last week.

Nationally, the CDC estimated that there have already been 1.7 million flu illnesses, 16,000 hospitalizations, and 900 flu-related deaths.

The early onset could mean the flu season will be a long one, renewing calls from health officials and doctors for people to get vaccinated against the virus. Local physicians are bracing for flu season to continue through the holidays and well into next year and unanimously calling out this advice: get vaccinated, wash your hands and stay home if sick.

“It’s a serious illness,” James Driscoll, a pulmonologist who heads up Kaiser Santa Rosa Medical Center’s vaccine program. “It’s widespread, it’s already happening this year. If you haven’t had a flu shot you should get a flu shot.”

An early onset of the flu could mean people have delayed getting vaccinated, said Lisa Ward, chief medical officer with Santa Rosa Community Health, which serves about 40,000 patients. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family against acquiring the virus and it can reduce the severity of symptoms, Ward said.

Sonoma County has historically had a low rate of vaccinations, particularly among school-aged children. Some school districts in the county have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

“One of the best strategies for preventing a bad flu season is for lots of people to get vaccinated very early in the season,” Ward said. “We just don’t manage to accomplish that in Sonoma County.”

The two people who died in Marin County were both elderly patients hospitalized with respiratory problems before they succumbed to their illnesses, said Matt Willis, Marin County public health officer. The county issued a warning after the second person died out of concern that the season.