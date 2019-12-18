California congressman's impeachment plea comes in 2 languages

First in English and then in Spanish, a California congressman used his allotted time on the House floor to urge colleagues to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Anaheim Democrat Lou Correa called it a "very sad day" in American history as the House moved toward expected votes Wednesday evening.

No Republican is expected to support impeachment.

The first impeachment article charges the Republican president with abuse of power. The second charges him with obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to acquit him in a trial next year.

Correa said Trump's actions to invite foreign intervention in an American election has given Congress no choice but to fulfill its constitutional duty and approve articles of impeachments.