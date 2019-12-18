Watch Reps. Thompson, Huffman sound off on impeachment ahead of historic vote

The North Bay’s two Democratic congressmen took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday to support removing President Donald Trump from office before the vote on articles of impeachment.

Rep. Mike Thompson told the House that he found "no pleasure" considering impeachment.

Rep. Jared Huffman called the impeachment "necessary" and said the vote will be judged by future generations.

The vote on articles of impeachment is expected some time Wednesday night.