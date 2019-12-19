Subscribe

Mumps outbreak found at 4 California prisons

December 18, 2019
SACRAMENTO — Authorities are trying to deal with an outbreak of mumps at four California prisons.

Six confirmed cases and 22 suspected cases of mumps have been found at Wasco State Prison in Central California since Dec. 12, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday.

Since then, there have been two confirmed cases and three suspected cases at California Rehabilitation Center in Riverside County; California State Prison in Corcoran and Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, corrections officials said.

Inmates at several prisons are under quarantine and being monitored by medical personnel, while prisoners and staff members are being offered vaccinations and masks to help limit their exposure, corrections officials said.

Mumps is caused by a virus and is spread through coughing and sneezing. Common symptoms are fever, headache and swollen salivary glands that can cause puffy cheeks. It is commonly spread in schools and dormitories.

In October, a mumps outbreak affecting 18 inmates prompted the quarantine of nearly 400 inmates at the Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles.

