Subscribe

North Bay Emmy-winning newsman, Pearl Harbor veteran, dies at 101

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2019, 5:11PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

As a combat veteran and a retired, award-winning TV news and sports camera operator, George Larsen told good stories. An old one recounted how he first thought it was an earthquake that rattled him awake in Hawaii on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.

“Then I heard sounds like heavy thunder,” the ex-U.S. Coast Guardsman wrote in his memoir.

“As I was getting dressed I heard faint sounds of airplane engines,” Larsen wrote.

Then a 22-year-old radio operator from Marin County, he ran outside his quarters at the Coast Guard’s Diamond Head lighthouse in Honolulu to see three airplanes with “big red dots on their wings” fly in formation toward Pearl Harbor.

The surprise attack by the Japanese Imperial Navy that drew the U.S. into World War II had begun. All through that war Larsen traveled the world with the Coast Guard.

Afterward he became a pioneer TV technician. In 1978, he produced the visuals to an NBC news report on the assassinations of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk that brought him an Emmy.

Larsen, who lived most of his life in Marin County and for decades was indispensable to activities there of the former Pearl Harbor Survivors Association, died Monday at a Petaluma care home. He was 101.

Larsen was one of the nation’s oldest Coast Guard veterans. His passing leaves in Sonoma County only one known veteran of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“He was a larger-than-life person,” said his daughter, Tracy Brooks of Petaluma. She said her dad stayed on the go into his 90s by traveling with his late wife, Patricia, sailing, skiing and playing golf.

“He loved telling stories,” Brooks added. “And he was very funny.”

Larsen was born in San Francisco on Feb. 21, 1918, and grew up in Mill Valley. After graduating from San Rafael High School he looked with spotty success for work.

He recalled in his 2007 memoir, “On the Edge of War,” that a resistance to being drafted into the Army prompted him to enlist in the Coast Guard.

“It was October 29, 1939, when I took the oath,” he wrote.

He trained as a radio operator and in time was stationed at the Coast Guard’s shore radio station alongside the Diamond Head Lighthouse.

When the attack came the that Sunday morning in December of 1941, it took Larsen a while to realize that it was not a simulation but was real, and that Japanese boats might appear at the shore at any time.

He wrote that from the lighthouse at Honolulu he and his watch partner “could see huge columns of black smoke billowing up into the sky. We could feel the concussion and hear the explosions from this second attack. We wondered how many sailors, marines, soldiers and civilians were killed or wounded.”

The following day, Larsen was ordered onto a rescue mission on the small island of Niihau, off of Kauai. It was populated by native Hawaiians.

He wrote in his book, “It seems that a Japanese fighter plane had crashed on Niihau and the pilot had taken control of the island. I guess officially this was the first territory that the Japanese had captured from the USA.”

Larsen and the rest of the rescuers soon discovered that the Japanese pilot had been killed after he’d tried to kill a Hawaiian.

“This Hawaiian was about six foot six and weighed at least 275 pounds...” Larsen wrote. “The Hawaiian charged the pilot as the pilot started shooting him ... after receiving three shots in the groin he grabbed the pilot in the middle and tilted him upside down, smashing him hard into the ground killing him instantly.”

The wounded Hawaiian — Benehakaka “Ben” Kanahele — agreed to be evacuated from Niihau for treatment, Larsen noted, but he demanded to walk rather than be placed on a stretcher. Tracy Brooks said her father brought home from the war and eventually donated to a museum one of the slugs removed from the man.

Transferred from Hawaii, Larsen sailed with the Coast Guard to the South Pacific, the Tasmanian Sea, Indian Ocean, Red Sea, Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea.

He was discharged on Nov. 2, 1945. Exactly one year later, he married Patricia Waterhouse, a model and Women’s Army Corps veteran he’d met when she was visiting San Anselmo.

The couple lived for a time in Patricia’s hometown of Portland. It was there the former Coast Guard radio operator found work as an engineer at a fledgling TV station.

In 1958, the Larsens returned to the Bay Area and the vet was hired by the new NBC-TV affiliate, KRON. He would work there for 27 years as a camera operator, lighting director and studio supervisor.

His daughter said he was renowned for his camera work on news stories and at professional sports games throughout the Bay Area. His work behind the camera at the funerals for the two San Francisco city leaders murdered by Supervisor Dan White brought him a regional Emmy for breaking news.

For decades in retirement, Larsen was a leader of the former Chapter 2 of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. He enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow veterans of the attack and, daughter Brooks said, “He really wanted to keep America alert, and for people to remember Pearl Harbor.”

Santa Rosa’s Larry Petretti, 96, is now the only known Pearl Harbor veteran in Sonoma, Marin, Lake and Mendocino counties.

The Larsens had been married for 50 years when Patricia died in 1997. Three and a half years ago, George Larsen moved from Marin County to Petaluma to be closer to Brooks.

“He was very happy, a happy person,” she said. “He laughed a lot.”

Preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Larsen, George Larsen is survived by his daughter in Petaluma and two grandchildren.

Services will be private.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine