Trump uses Michigan rally to strike back on impeachment

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan — President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone on Wednesday night, lashing out at Democrats who had impeached him and insisting he had done nothing wrong.

Moments after the House passed two articles of impeachment against him, he used a campaign rally in Michigan, a crucial state in the 2020 presidential campaign, to describe the vote as an attempt to “nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.”

In lengthy and at times rambling remarks, he promoted the strong economy, mocked the Democratic presidential field, relived his 2016 victory and claimed that Democrats made up the charges against him.

“They said there’s no crime,” he said. “There’s no crime. I’m the first person to ever get impeached and there’s no crime. I feel guilty. It’s impeachment lite.”

He paused before adding, “I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time.”

His rejoinder created the remarkable image of a combative president — even as he was becoming the third to be impeached — standing unbowed before his core supporters less than a year before he faces reelection.

Characteristically, there was no reflection about the gravity of the moment in his address, much less contrition about the pressure campaign he waged against Ukraine, seeking a commitment from the country’s new president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and look into various allegations about the 2016 election, including an unfounded theory that Ukrainians rather than Russians had stolen emails from the Democrat National Committee.

Trump seemed intent at times on diverting attention from the impeachment proceedings unfolding back in Washington. His discursive remarks touched on everything from light bulbs to sinks, showers and toilets to Beto O’Rourke, the former Democratic presidential candidate who quit the race more than a month ago.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump said. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.”

At the moment when the House approved the first article of impeachment against Trump, for abuse of power, about 17 minutes after he took the stage, he was bragging about how F-35 pilots were better looking than the actor Tom Cruise.

Trump’s decision to hold a rally and immerse himself in the warmth of an adoring crowd at the critical juncture in his presidency was an echo of how he handled his worst public humiliation — the revelation of the “Access Hollywood” tape on Oct. 7, 2016, during the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign.

After holing up at Trump Tower the day after that video was released, Trump emerged after seeing on television that a crowd of supporters had gathered on Fifth Avenue. He walked through the glass doors, pumped his fist in the air, and then walked back into his building, clapping his hands as if cheering himself on.

On Wednesday night, Trump appeared to rally his own spirits by reminiscing about his 2016 victory in front of an adoring crowd, and taunting the 2020 Democratic presidential field. “She’s gasping for air,” he said of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, while poking fun at the pronunciation of Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s name.

The rambling performance was vintage Trump, hitting on his favorite targets, like Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer, and James Comey, the former FBI director. “Did I do a great job when I fired his ass?” he said.