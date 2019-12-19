Subscribe

Trump uses Michigan rally to strike back on impeachment

ANNIE KARNI AND MAGGIE HABERMAN
NEW YORK TIMES
December 18, 2019, 7:39PM
BATTLE CREEK, Michigan — President Donald Trump struck a defiant tone on Wednesday night, lashing out at Democrats who had impeached him and insisting he had done nothing wrong.

Moments after the House passed two articles of impeachment against him, he used a campaign rally in Michigan, a crucial state in the 2020 presidential campaign, to describe the vote as an attempt to “nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.”

In lengthy and at times rambling remarks, he promoted the strong economy, mocked the Democratic presidential field, relived his 2016 victory and claimed that Democrats made up the charges against him.

“They said there’s no crime,” he said. “There’s no crime. I’m the first person to ever get impeached and there’s no crime. I feel guilty. It’s impeachment lite.”

He paused before adding, “I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time.”

His rejoinder created the remarkable image of a combative president — even as he was becoming the third to be impeached — standing unbowed before his core supporters less than a year before he faces reelection.

Characteristically, there was no reflection about the gravity of the moment in his address, much less contrition about the pressure campaign he waged against Ukraine, seeking a commitment from the country’s new president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and look into various allegations about the 2016 election, including an unfounded theory that Ukrainians rather than Russians had stolen emails from the Democrat National Committee.

Trump seemed intent at times on diverting attention from the impeachment proceedings unfolding back in Washington. His discursive remarks touched on everything from light bulbs to sinks, showers and toilets to Beto O’Rourke, the former Democratic presidential candidate who quit the race more than a month ago.

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump said. “The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we’ve never had before.”

At the moment when the House approved the first article of impeachment against Trump, for abuse of power, about 17 minutes after he took the stage, he was bragging about how F-35 pilots were better looking than the actor Tom Cruise.

Trump’s decision to hold a rally and immerse himself in the warmth of an adoring crowd at the critical juncture in his presidency was an echo of how he handled his worst public humiliation — the revelation of the “Access Hollywood” tape on Oct. 7, 2016, during the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign.

After holing up at Trump Tower the day after that video was released, Trump emerged after seeing on television that a crowd of supporters had gathered on Fifth Avenue. He walked through the glass doors, pumped his fist in the air, and then walked back into his building, clapping his hands as if cheering himself on.

On Wednesday night, Trump appeared to rally his own spirits by reminiscing about his 2016 victory in front of an adoring crowd, and taunting the 2020 Democratic presidential field. “She’s gasping for air,” he said of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, while poking fun at the pronunciation of Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s name.

The rambling performance was vintage Trump, hitting on his favorite targets, like Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer, and James Comey, the former FBI director. “Did I do a great job when I fired his ass?” he said.

But his anger at the House Democrats rang through his speech. At one point, Trump said that Americans would show up next year to “vote Pelosi the hell out of office.”

The crowd later seemed perplexed when he attacked Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, who he noted voted for impeachment even though Trump had lowered the flags for her husband, longtime Rep. John Dingell, who died this year. “Maybe he’s looking up” instead of looking down, Trump said.

Trump, described by his aides as having been in a frustrated, snappish mood for days, traveled to the rally in an electorally vital state after watching the impeachment debate on television and tweeting or retweeting more than 50 times.

“They want to Impeach me (I’m not worried!),” he wrote in one post Wednesday morning. “And yet they were all breaking the law in so many ways. How can they do that and yet impeach a very successful (Economy Plus) President of the United States, who has done nothing wrong? These people are Crazy!”

The first image of Trump on Wednesday came as he cut across the South Lawn, alone, dressed in a dark overcoat and prepared to depart for Michigan. Instead of making a beeline for the cameras and microphones gathered outside of the Oval Office, as he typically does, he silently trudged over to a small group of supporters before leaving without taking any questions from reporters.

Earlier, Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to the president, stood in the White House briefing room and said Trump was in good spirits. “The president is fine,” Conway said, “his mood is good.”

Trump campaign aides and White House officials like Conway have been projecting confidence that the impeachment inquiry has only served as fuel for the president’s campaign, bolstering its fundraising efforts as well as its volunteer recruitment. But privately, people who know him said, Trump has been aware of the historic nature of a charge of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and has been aggrieved at what he views as a stain on his legacy, a desire by Democrats to harm him personally and what he sees as the failure of Republicans to state with more conviction that he did nothing wrong.

Some of that anger played out online Wednesday as Trump watched cable news coverage of the impeachment debate. “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

His all-caps burst of online frustration came minutes after the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, tried to convey a sense of business as usual in the West Wing, saying in a statement that the president would be “working all day” and catching some of the impeachment proceedings “between meetings.”

Other aides were also committed to a “just another Wednesday” narrative, noting that legislative affairs officials were busy on Capitol Hill working on the revised trade agreement with Mexico and Canada as well as two spending bills.

But Trump’s grievance-infused state of mind was laid out clearly in a six-page letter the White House sent Tuesday to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” he wrote. “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy.”

Trump drafted the letter with the help of three aides: Stephen Miller, his top policy adviser; Eric Ueland, his legislative affairs director; and Mike Williams, a counselor to the acting chief of staff.

The president purposefully did not consult with the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, according to people involved with drafting the letter, because he did not want to be told what he could and could not say — he simply wanted to vent.

In the audience in Battle Creek, Trump’s supporters were finally expressing the sentiments he had been wanting to hear more forcefully from Republican lawmakers.

“How they even have a right to say he did something wrong is baffling,” said Jonathan Anderson, a resident of nearby Portage.

Michigan promises to be crucial to Trump’s reelection fortunes, and will probably be tightly contested. Trump unexpectedly won Michigan by a fraction of a percentage point in 2016, or just 10,000 votes more than Hillary Clinton. His final 2016 campaign stop, late at night, was in Grand Rapids.

Battle Creek, a city of just more than 50,000, is the hub of a county that voted for Trump but is surrounded by more liberal cities, including Kalamazoo and East Lansing. Residents still consider it an industrial town, even as empty storefronts dot the downtown. Kellogg’s, the major cereal producer, still employs thousands of people and churns out Raisin Bran and Rice Krispies at a plant that sends cereal scents into the city’s air.

Local officials said the arena would hold around 6,500 people. On Wednesday morning, a large screen in a plaza outside the building cycled through clips featuring Trump’s family, including his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who interviewed Diamond and Silk, two pro-Trump internet personalities. Parka and scarf-wearing rally attendees lined up early in the morning, huddling in a parking garage to keep warm.

