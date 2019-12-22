Clover Theater, Next Door Comics liven up Cloverdale

Seven years ago, if someone had told Ryan and Kathryn Hecht they would buy and renovate a small-town movie theater, create a successful film festival from nothing and then open an increasingly popular retail store, they probably would have laughed at the absurdity of it all.

And yet, they have done exactly that and more.

Since moving to Cloverdale from New York City to follow their dream of running a theater, the dynamic couple have become community cornerstones. The movie house they renovated and run, the Clover Theater, is one of several venues that screens films as part of the Alexander Valley Film Festival that Kathryn Hecht founded, while Ryan Hecht’s passion project, Next Door Comics, has become a go-to retail destination and social hub for fans of comics, board games, puzzles and quirky merchandise.

Ryan, 46, grew up in Anaheim, not far from Disneyland. He attended the University of Southern California before moving to New York to try his hand at acting in the Big Apple and continue his studies at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

He spent over 20 years as an actor in New York City and Los Angeles. During his last three years in New York, he studied improv with the Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB). He is also a founding member of the improv group Frank and Gary.

Kathryn, also 46, performed in cabarets, community theater and high school plays in her hometown of Spring, Texas, before moving to New York, where she had a decadelong stage career. She received her BFA in acting from the State University of New York.

The two met in 1998 while doing six weeks of summer stock theater in New Jersey.

“I thought she was beautiful,” Ryan recalled, “but she had a boyfriend at the time.” Grinning, he added, “By July, though, he was out of the picture and we’ve been together ever since.”

When the frustration of acting began to outweigh the satisfaction, Ryan went to work in document research and presentation for several New York financial institutions.

Kathryn tried her hand at nursing school but soon opted for a career in nonprofit communications.

Both had put their love of theater on the back burner, but neither had been able to put it out of their heart.

One cold, rainy night, out of sheer frustration, Ryan Googled “theaters for sale.” The first thing he saw was the Clover Theater marquee in Cloverdale. Even though it was located clear across the country in a town he’d never heard of, he was intrigued and contacted the seller.

The couple discussed the pros and cons over brunch, and while neither of them envisioned staying in New York forever, buying a movie theater and relocating to Northern California wasn’t exactly on their radar either.

“We kept waiting for the red flag moment that would tell us this was a terrible idea,” Kathryn said, “but it never came. When we told my mother what we were planning, let’s just say her response is not printable.”

They needed a lot of money to get started. The 3D digital projector alone was going to cost $250,000.

“We had no business experience and no collateral for a loan,” Kathryn said. “Our loan applications were turned down by three or four different banks.”