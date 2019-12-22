Subscribe

Clover Theater, Next Door Comics liven up Cloverdale

MARY JO WINTER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 21, 2019, 11:53PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

IF YOU GO

The Clover Theater

121 E. First. St.

707-894-6347

Open daily. Check schedule for hours and show times.

www.clovertheater.com

www.facebook.com/CloverTheater

Next Door Comics

115 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

707-610-0070

www.nextdoorcomicshop.com

www.facebook.com/nxtdoorcomics

Tues: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Wed-Thurs: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mon: Closed

FOR FILM BUFFS

Alexander Valley Film Society

707-893-7150

www.avfilmsociety.org

www.facebook.com/avfilmsociety

Seven years ago, if someone had told Ryan and Kathryn Hecht they would buy and renovate a small-town movie theater, create a successful film festival from nothing and then open an increasingly popular retail store, they probably would have laughed at the absurdity of it all.

And yet, they have done exactly that and more.

Since moving to Cloverdale from New York City to follow their dream of running a theater, the dynamic couple have become community cornerstones. The movie house they renovated and run, the Clover Theater, is one of several venues that screens films as part of the Alexander Valley Film Festival that Kathryn Hecht founded, while Ryan Hecht’s passion project, Next Door Comics, has become a go-to retail destination and social hub for fans of comics, board games, puzzles and quirky merchandise.

Ryan, 46, grew up in Anaheim, not far from Disneyland. He attended the University of Southern California before moving to New York to try his hand at acting in the Big Apple and continue his studies at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

He spent over 20 years as an actor in New York City and Los Angeles. During his last three years in New York, he studied improv with the Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB). He is also a founding member of the improv group Frank and Gary.

Kathryn, also 46, performed in cabarets, community theater and high school plays in her hometown of Spring, Texas, before moving to New York, where she had a decadelong stage career. She received her BFA in acting from the State University of New York.

The two met in 1998 while doing six weeks of summer stock theater in New Jersey.

“I thought she was beautiful,” Ryan recalled, “but she had a boyfriend at the time.” Grinning, he added, “By July, though, he was out of the picture and we’ve been together ever since.”

When the frustration of acting began to outweigh the satisfaction, Ryan went to work in document research and presentation for several New York financial institutions.

Kathryn tried her hand at nursing school but soon opted for a career in nonprofit communications.

Both had put their love of theater on the back burner, but neither had been able to put it out of their heart.

One cold, rainy night, out of sheer frustration, Ryan Googled “theaters for sale.” The first thing he saw was the Clover Theater marquee in Cloverdale. Even though it was located clear across the country in a town he’d never heard of, he was intrigued and contacted the seller.

The couple discussed the pros and cons over brunch, and while neither of them envisioned staying in New York forever, buying a movie theater and relocating to Northern California wasn’t exactly on their radar either.

“We kept waiting for the red flag moment that would tell us this was a terrible idea,” Kathryn said, “but it never came. When we told my mother what we were planning, let’s just say her response is not printable.”

They needed a lot of money to get started. The 3D digital projector alone was going to cost $250,000.

“We had no business experience and no collateral for a loan,” Kathryn said. “Our loan applications were turned down by three or four different banks.”

IF YOU GO

The Clover Theater

121 E. First. St.

707-894-6347

Open daily. Check schedule for hours and show times.

www.clovertheater.com

www.facebook.com/CloverTheater

Next Door Comics

115 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

707-610-0070

www.nextdoorcomicshop.com

www.facebook.com/nxtdoorcomics

Tues: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Wed-Thurs: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mon: Closed

FOR FILM BUFFS

Alexander Valley Film Society

707-893-7150

www.avfilmsociety.org

www.facebook.com/avfilmsociety

It was beginning to look more and more like just a pipe dream, but they moved to Sonoma County anyway. The theater seller, who is now their landlord, stayed in contact and one day sent an email saying, “Let’s work something out.”

“I still didn’t know what that meant, but he is a very generous person and really helped us realize this dream,” Ryan said.

The Hechts were able to secure personal loans from family and friends, but still needed at least $45,000 more.

“We started an online Kickstarter campaign in late May 2013 to see if we could raise the rest,” Ryan said.

It was only going to run for five days and be an all-or-nothing gamble. If they didn’t raise their targeted amount in that period of time, all donations would be refunded.

Five days later, during a Friday Night Live event in the downtown plaza, it was announced that the campaign had raised $60,000, which allowed the theater to reopen June 21. Since then it has been open every day, except during the Kincade fire’s mandatory power shut-off.

The initial screening was “Monsters University,” a 3D computer-animated comedy produced by Pixar for Walt Disney Pictures.

A former Disney executive who now lives in Cloverdale and is a big supporter of the theater contacted Pixar’s Adam Burke, the movie’s crowd animation lead. Burke and his family arrived by limousine one afternoon to watch the film and conduct a Q&A with the audience after the show.

The following year, Kathryn founded the Alexander Valley Film Society, which, among other things, produces the four-day Alexander Valley Film Festival at various locations in Cloverdale, Geyserville and Healdsburg each October.

She fundraised a budget from $0 to more than $250,000, assembled a 13-member board of directors and a 23-member advisory board, and secured 501(c)(3) designation, as well as designed and launched year-round educational and community programming, which annually reaches 4,000 people.

Alexander Valley Film Lab, the educational arm of the Film Society, works with school districts, community nonprofits and youth leaders to provide programs that complement what is offered in public schools.

The 2019 film festival grew 30% over last year, with 3,500 tickets sold, 33 films screened, 35 filmmakers hosted, over 450 volunteer hours logged and more than 150 students participating in the weekend through musical performances, volunteering, screening their films and watching movies.

The retail store, which Ryan says satisfies the nerd in him, began in a corner of the theater lobby where he sold comic books and board games. He jumped at the chance to expand when a small space opened up in the building next door, hence the name, Next Door Comics. In addition to retail sales, the shop hosts game nights, card and board game tournaments, Rubik’s cube lessons and birthday parties.

Next Door Comics quickly outgrew its new space, resulting in its relocation in mid-November to a much larger storefront on Cloverdale Boulevard. While it is still a work in progress, the store’s current retail offerings have grown to include candy, card games, Ravensburger jigsaw puzzles, finger puppets, plush toys, superhero figurines and myriad other items, even portable shot glasses, novelty socks and rubber chickens.

Hecht says he doesn’t want the store to be “too adult” because he wants it to appeal to a wide audience, especially kids.

“Our business attracts kids, and I always want to be tuned in to their needs. I was that kid who got upset when I couldn’t express myself, so when I see antisocial, nerdy kids, I totally empathize. What we do is important, especially in a small town.”

The Clover Theater continues to evolve. First-run movies in all four screening rooms, special movie and documentary presentations followed by guest speakers, costume contests, improv classes, midnight showings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and, for several years, a weekly trivia night have all been part of the growth.

Seating has been upgraded, and the lobby has been revamped. Credit cards are now accepted, allowing for both in-person and online ticket sales. They have also added an ice cream counter and sell local beer and wine.

Although the Hechts have made a huge impact on Cloverdale, they are modest about their success, claiming “a lot of this experience has been about timing — timing and a whole lot of good luck.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine